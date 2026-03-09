Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G launching in India on March 17: 120Hz Display, Dimensity 6300 chipset and more

New Delhi:

Samsung announced on Monday that the Galaxy M17e 5G will launch in India later this month. According to the South Korean tech company, the upcoming handset is designed to deliver reliable performance for communications, content viewing, and everyday use. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and will run on One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price and availability in India

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy M17e 5G will launch in India on March 17. However, the company has not yet revealed the official price of the smartphone.The handset will be available in two colour options: Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G display and design

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports High Brightness Mode (HBM) along with Adaptive Brightness, which automatically adjusts the screen brightness according to ambient lighting conditions.

The handset is reported to be 8.2mm thick and comes with a Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel. It also carries an IP54 rating, offering protection against dust and water.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G camera and battery

For photography, the Galaxy M17e 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device includes an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, which Samsung says is designed to support extended use for activities such as streaming, browsing, and social media.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G processor, software and security

The Galaxy M17e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU to handle graphics processing for multimedia and general gaming tasks.

The handset runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung claims that the device will support six generations of Android OS upgrades along with six years of security updates.

For security, the smartphone includes Samsung Knox Vault, which the company says has received Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) certification and has passed stringent safety testing standards.

AI features and user experience

According to Samsung, the Galaxy M17e 5G includes a Now Bar that provides real-time updates and live notifications highlighting active tasks. The phone also supports large folders on the home screen for easier app organization.

Additionally, the handset features Google Gemini AI capabilities along with Circle to Search support.

