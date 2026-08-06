Jio's Smart Wall could eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones at home and office: How does it work?

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio is not just sticking to telecom these days; rather, they are putting a lot of muscle into cutting-edge connectivity tech. Take their latest Smart Wall – the gadget that turns regular walls into smart, AI-driven signal reflectors, boosting indoor network coverage in a way Wi-Fi extenders and boosters cannot match.

We all have those spots at home or in the office where the Wi-Fi drops off. Jio spotted this too and rolled out its Smart Wall prototype, or Intelligent Reflecting Surface (IRS), at last year’s Mobile World Congress. The idea was simple but clever.

What is Jio's Smart Wall technology?

It’s not another router and doesn’t beam out signals like a mobile tower. Instead, it sits quietly and smartly reflects whatever radio signals are already bouncing around, targeting those annoying dead zones. Picture how a mirror bounces light—Smart Wall does the same with wireless signals. The tech relies on special panels packed with tiny, programmable pieces that can steer signals right where they’re needed most.

How does it work?

This little shift makes a big difference. Instead of building new towers or plugging in more boosters, Smart Wall reshapes what’s already there, smoothing out dead spots for Wi-Fi, 5G, and even setting the stage for 6G in the future. And since it’s just redirecting signals—not generating any—it barely sips power.

Key benefits of Jio Smart Wall

Here’s what you get with Smart Wall:

Way better indoor coverage, whether you’re running Wi-Fi, 5G, or the networks coming next.

Those black hole corners and rooms? They finally get decent signal.

There’s less need to add extra towers or hardware.

The built-in AI keeps signal reflection dialled in and optimised on the fly.

You save energy while getting faster, more reliable internet and fewer dropped calls.

Network operators could cut costs by wringing more performance out of their current setups.

Part of Jio's 6G Vision

This project ties right into Jio’s bigger plan to spearhead homegrown 6G tech in India. It’s worth noting, though, that Jio isn’t the only one experimenting here—telecom giants from Japan to France are testing similar reflecting surfaces. There’s no firm launch date yet, but Smart Wall is a preview of where things are heading. Jio’s betting that AI and smarter network tools are going to be front and center for tomorrow’s connectivity—turning the walls around you into part of the network itself.

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