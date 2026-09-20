Nila Vikhe Patil, Maharashtra Minister's niece, elected to Swedish Parliament: Who is Green Party leader?

Stockholm (Sweden):

Nila Vikhe Patil, the daughter of Maharashtra educationist Ashok Vikhe Patil, has been elected to the Swedish Parliament, it was announced on Saturday. The 41-year-old Green Party leader was elected a Member of Parliament from the Stockholm City constituency in the national election held on September 13.

She entered Sweden's 349-member Riksdag after the country's left-leaning Opposition secured a narrow majority, winning 176 seats.

"It feels nice to be a part of the 349-member Parliament. I am looking forward to contributing to the city and the country," Nila told news agency PTI after her election.

"I would like to be a voice for those who cannot vote," she said.

"I want to contribute to a society where every child gets a chance for a good future. We need a habitable planet with clean water, living nature and as few human-caused natural disasters as possible," she added.

Who is Nila Vikhe Patil?

Born in Sweden, Nila spent her early years in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. She is the great-granddaughter of the founder of Asia's first co-operative sugar factory, Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, and granddaughter of late Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

Nila is the niece of Maharashtra BJP Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

She holds a Bachelor's degree and an MBA from Gothenburg School of Business, with Economics and Law, and also studied for an MBA at the University of Complutense in Madrid.

She previously served as a political adviser at the Swedish Prime Minister's Office during the Stefan Löfven administration, where she focused on finance, taxation and housing. She has also served as a member of the Stockholm Municipal Council.

Nila has been associated with the Green Party for 25 years and is a member of the Stockholm Green Party’s Election Committee. Since 2020, she has worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a global professional services network, where she has been involved in strategy, management, technology and risk consulting.

In April 2025, she became an authorised public accountant.

Sweden's left wins election

Sweden’s left-leaning opposition secured a narrow majority in the September 13 election, with four opposition parties winning 176 of the 349 seats in the Riksdag, the country's Parliament, according to the Swedish Election Authority.

The four parties that form or support the outgoing conservative-led government secured 173 seats.

Among the opposition parties, the Green Party is focused on environmental protection, renewable energy and green politics.

(With PTI inputs)

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