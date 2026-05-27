Jio launches new OTT Pass at Rs 200 with 15 OTT apps, 30GB data and Live TV access

New Delhi:

Jio just rolled out a new OTT Pass for prepaid users in India, and honestly, it looks like a packed deal. For Rs 200, you get a bundle that covers entertainment subscriptions, live TV channels, and 30GB of high-speed mobile data, all under one roof and valid for 28 days.

Jio OTT Pass: Price and validity

Jio claims the real value of all these bundled services is around Rs 1,500 a month. The idea is clear: it’s for people who binge movies, watch live sports, stream TV shows, or flip through live channels using a bunch of different apps. If that’s you, this pass gears up your phone for almost everything.

How do you get it?

Just hop on the MyJio app, Jio’s website, head to a retail store, or use other online recharge options. There’s one catch: you need to have an active Jio base plan before you can pick this OTT Pass as an add-on.

OTT Platforms Included in the Jio OTT Pass

The plan bundles subscriptions to more than 15 streaming services. Users get access to:

JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood

Prime Video Mobile Edition

Sony LIV

ZEE5

Lionsgate Play

Discovery+

Sun NXT

FanCode

Hoichoi

Chaupal

Planet Marathi

Kanccha Lannka

TimesPlay

Tarang Plus

Most of these services can be accessed through the JioTV platform.

Here’s a big win: YouTube Premium is included. That means ad-free videos, background playback, and offline downloads on supported devices. If you hate ads, that’s a game-changer.

More than 1000 Live TV channels included

Beyond OTT streaming, you are also looking at more than 1,000 live TV channels through JioTV, including 150+ premium paid channels covering entertainment, sports, movies, infotainment, kids' content, and regional favourites. Major broadcasters like Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sun TV Network, and ETV join the party, so there’s plenty to watch.

Data benefits and 5G access

Data-wise, you get 30GB of high-speed data for those 28 days. If you are eligible, you also score unlimited 5G data access, depending on your main base plan.

This Rs 200 OTT Pass does not handle voice calls. For calls and SMS, you still need your regular recharge plan active. So it’s a pure entertainment and data booster, not an all-in-one mobile plan. Still, for Rs 200, it packs plenty of punch; if streaming is your thing, this pass covers almost every base.