Buying an air cooler this summer? Avoid these common mistakes for better cooling

New Delhi:

Summer's biting heat is back in India with 'Nautapa', making it simply suffer without AC or coolers. Everyone is scrambling for a way to stay cool without emptying their wallet. That’s where air coolers come in. They cost way less than air conditioners, and they won’t spike your electricity bill. But here’s the catch: lots of folks pick the wrong model and end up annoyed when their cooler barely cools or blows weak, dusty air.

So, if you are thinking about bringing home a new air cooler, do not rush. A little homework now means you will get the relief that you are actually looking for.

Here are 5 things to check in your home, before getting a new cooler, or if you have already bought one, how to make the optimum utilisation

1. Room size matters:

People forget this, and next thing you know, their shiny new cooler just cannot handle the space. For smaller rooms, a compact cooler, say, one with a 30 to 50-litre tank could be a decent fit. But bigger rooms need a bigger tank: think 70 to 80 litres. Larger units spread cool air better, and you do not have to keep topping them off with water every few hours. If you stick a tiny cooler in a big room, don’t be shocked if you’re still sweating.

2. Airflow and CFM:

Forget fancy looks and blinking lights. If the airflow is not up to par, your cooler will not keep you comfortable. Look out for the CFM (cubic feet per minute) rating that tells you how much air the cooler can move.

Bigger CFM means more air and actual cooling, not just a light breeze. Low-cost coolers might tempt you, but if their fans are weak, you’ll regret it.

3. Honeycomb Pads beat the old grass pads every time:

The newer models now use honeycomb cooling pads instead of the old grass kind, and it’s a real improvement. Honeycomb pads cool more efficiently, push more air, and need less fussing over time.

Plus, they last longer, so you are not stuck replacing them every summer. Grass pads usually block airflow and turn into a maintenance headache.

4. Ventilation:

Air coolers need airflow. They do not cool the house or a room like air conditioners do. So, you cannot just shut the air supply completely, like closing your windows and doors. If you do, the room gets muggy fast, and the cooler will not cool down the room. Keep a window or door cracked open, and put the cooler near it. This way, you’ll actually feel the drop in temperature.

5. Do not get stuck with high bills or maintenance headaches:

Besides cooling power, check how much electricity the cooler uses and how easy it is to clean. Removable water tanks and filters make your life far easier and cleaner. Especially during sweaty summer weeks when the cooler’s always on.

Overall, match the model to your room, check airflow and CFM, pick honeycomb pads, make sure you’ve got ventilation, and think about maintenance. Do this, and you’ll stay cool all summer, guaranteed.