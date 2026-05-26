iPhone 18 Pro to launch before foldable iPhone Ultra: Report

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly preparing the launch of its iPhone 18 series in the launch routine, which is expected to take place in September (like every year). As per rumours, the company will not reveal every iPhone 18 model at one big event in September like it usually does. Instead, we might see Apple spread out these launches, kicking things off with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September 2026, and then dropping a new foldable iPhone Ultra on its own in November.

iPhone Ultra could become Apple’s new premium category

Now, the upcoming iPhone Ultra, which will be called the iPhone Fold on the internet, could be Apple’s first-ever foldable phone. Apple has not officially announced anything, but insiders claim they have been working on foldable tech for years. Unlike the regular lineup, the Ultra won’t carry typical iPhone 18 branding. Apple wants to carve out a new, ultra-premium space for this device, not just bundle it with the rest.

iPhone 18 Pro models may launch first

This staggered release is not random. Apple seems to want the Pro models to have their moment before the Ultra shows up. Launching the Pro and Pro Max first lets them grab attention and sales before the new foldable device takes the spotlight. That way, the top-tier iPhones get a clear runway in September. Standard iPhone 18 versions might hit shelves later, probably early 2027.

There is a business angle here, too. Apple is hoping that by pushing its Pro models first, they will see a bump in their average selling price since pricier phones mean more revenue. Plus, spacing things out keeps Apple competitive when other brands, especially Android heavyweights, drop new devices early in the year during events like Mobile World Congress.

Foldable iPhone could create huge buzz

As for the foldable iPhone, there is a real buzz in the tech world. Apple has not yet entered the foldable market yet, as Samsung and Huawei dominate, but people are watching closely. Apple is likely taking its own sweet time to announce the upcoming devices, specifically when it comes to foldables. But like a lot of fans, this time, the company seems to be working on the launch of the foldable handset.

But the speculations are all based on the researches and leaks. And the devices will only be confirmed in the official launch event.