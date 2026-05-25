5 Portable cooling gadgets to beat Nautapa Heat in India 2026: Affordable picks on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma

New Delhi:

Indian summer is throwing the hottest nine days, starting from today, which is named ‘Nautapa’. This means the nation will witness nine days of extreme heat, which means when you step outside, it may feel like a challenge. And with power cuts, packed metros or long commutes, you cannot always rely on an air-conditioned escape. Still, it is not at all bad news, as with the growing technology, portable gadgets are helping the common man to survive and bear the weather without spending a fortune.

Here we bring to you some portable gadgets, which are worth picking up this summer.

1. Portable neck fans for hands-free relief

Neck fans have become a summer favourite. All you need to do is just drape one around your neck, and it blasts cool air right at your face and neck. Most models these days offer Type-C charging, last up to eight hours, and let you adjust the speed. They’re so light you’ll forget you’re wearing one. Whether you’re squeezing into the metro, running errands, or just taking a walk, these things are lifesavers.

Price: Between Rs 799 to Rs 2,500

Buy from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma

2. Mini USB rechargeable table fans

These pocket-sized table fans are super handy. You can pop one in your bag, and with a rechargeable battery (or a power bank for backup), you will have a breeze anytime. Perfect for long train rides, home offices, study sessions, or cramped work cabins. Fancier models even spray a mist for extra cooling.

Price: Between Rs 600 to Rs 2,000

Find them on: Amazon, Vijay Sales, Flipkart

3. Portable air coolers and mini ACs

If you need something stronger than a fan but don’t want the energy bill of a giant cooler, these mini portable air coolers are a great option. They use water tanks for cooling, feature adjustable speeds, and some even light up with RGB colours. They run quietly and work well for hostel rooms, desktops, or small bedrooms.

Price: Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

Find them on: Croma, Amazon, Flipkart

4. Cooling water bottles with temperature display

Staying hydrated is non-negotiable when it’s over 45-degree celsius outside. These smart bottles not only keep your water cold, but the LED display tells you exactly how chilly it is. Stainless steel insulation means your water stays cold for hours, and the bottles are leakproof and easy to carry.

Price: Rs 500 to Rs 1,500

Find them on: Amazon, Flipkart

5. Cooling towels and portable mist sprayers

Sometimes, you just want instant relief. Cooling towels activate as soon as you wet them and stay cold for hours. This is considered a great find for bikers, walkers or gym goers. As for mist sprayers, they blast a fine water mist, run on rechargeable batteries, and slip right into your handbag. Delivery workers and travellers love these.

Price: Rs 300 to Rs 1,200

Find them on: Amazon, Vijay Sales

Why these gadgets matter during Nautapa in India

Nautapa often means relentless sun and temperatures soaring well above 45-degree celsius. That’s not just uncomfortable; rather, it can get dangerous fast, from dehydration to full-on heatstroke. These portable gadgets help you stay cool and safe when the air conditioning fails or you are stuck outside. And do not forget to: