WhatsApp brings new username feature to hide your contact number: Details here

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is finally rolling out something people have been asking for: a way to use usernames instead of phone numbers. So, you will soon be able to pick a unique username and share it to connect, instead of having to give out your actual phone number. This brings WhatsApp closer to Telegram, Instagram, and Signal, where usernames have been the norm for ages.

Currently, the feature is in the testing phase, and only a handful of Android and iPhone users have it. But the plan is to open it up to everyone, probably sometime in 2026.

How will WhatsApp Usernames work?​

Every WhatsApp account gets to create its own one-of-a-kind username. If someone reaches out through your username, they’ll see that handle—not your real number. Don’t worry, your phone number still stays linked to your account for logging in, recovering your account, or any security checks.

You are not forced to use a username

If you like things as they are, you can stick to sharing your number. Plus, you’ll be able to change your username whenever you want, and it won’t mess with your chats or account details.

How to set the username and hide your number

Setting a username is simple:

Just head to Settings in the app

Tap your profile

Hit the Username option (once it shows up)

Choose your name

WhatsApp will check if it’s free

If it is, save it, and you are set. Now you can send your username to people instead of your number.

Few rules for picking a username

It needs to be three to thirty-five characters, must have at least one letter, and only letters, numbers, periods, and underscores are allowed. No usernames starting with ‘www’, no usernames beginning or ending with a period, no double periods, and you can’t end with things like .com or .org. These rules help cut down on spam and fake profiles.

What makes this change such a big deal?

Privacy, mostly. For folks buying and selling online, freelancers, community group members, creators, or basically anyone who has to give out their contact info to people they do not know well. This is said to be the real upgrade. You do not have to give strangers your number anymore. That means less spam, fewer weird calls, and way more control over who contacts you.

WhatsApp’s been busy on the privacy front lately:

Think chat locks

Secret codes

Disappearing messages

Blocking screenshots

Privacy checkups

Adding usernames is another step, and honestly, probably one of the biggest changes coming in 2026.

In short, soon you will get to decide whether you want to share your number or just use a public username. With privacy and spam being such huge issues these days, this update couldn’t come soon enough.