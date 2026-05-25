Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch confirmed for June 4: Expected details

New Delhi:

Motorola is gearing up to drop its latest premium phone, the Edge 70 Pro+, in India. The company locked in the launch date (June 4), with an official announcement, and they have already shown off bits of the new design and teased some key features.

The handset will feature a premium feel without the wallet pain of true flagships. It’s set to go up against rivals like OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Realme in the high-end mid-range segment.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+: Expected display features

As for the display, leaks and teasers say that the device will come with a big 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED display. That means sharp 1.5K resolution, an ultra-fluent 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness cranked up to 5200 nits. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or just doomscrolling, that kind of brightness and those curves should make for an eye-catching experience. Motorola’s probably adding HDR support and some extra eye-comfort features, so long hours on the phone shouldn’t be a problem.

Triple 50MP camera setup expected

Now, the cameras. This year, Motorola seems to be betting big here. The Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to pack a triple 50MP rear camera setup: a main sensor, ultra-wide, and a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom—each with 50 megapixels. That’s a lot of camera muscle for detailed shots, especially with zoom and low-light mode improvements. Selfie fans, you’re not left out—a 50MP front camera is also expected.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500: Extreme chipset and Android 16 OS

The Edge 70 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, aiming for smoother gaming, slicker AI tasks, and longer battery life. Out of the box, you will get Motorola’s Hello UI built on Android 16. The company promises three major Android updates and regular security fixes, which is good news if you hate feeling left behind on software.

Massive 6500mAh battery with wireless charging

The Edge 70 Pro+ packs a huge 6500mAh battery and supports 90W fast wired charging and wireless charging. The wireless option sets the Pro+ apart from its siblings, and the large battery means heavy users—gamers, streamers, or just the perpetually online—should be happy with the endurance.

Design and colour options

Design is a big part of Motorola’s pitch, too. You will see several premium finishes: a soft Satin-Luxe, a sculpted wood texture, and a twill-inspired look. The phone is expected to come in brown, red, and teal—the kinds of colours that stand out and keep things feeling premium.

Expected price and availability in India

After launch, the Edge 70 Pro+ will go on sale through Flipkart. While Motorola hasn’t confirmed prices, word is it’ll land below Rs 50,000. Details about RAM versions, storage, launch deals, and the actual sale date are set to come out during the official reveal.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ looks loaded—an impressive display, big battery, powerful cameras, and a premium finish—all for a price that won’t hit true flagship levels. If Motorola gets the details right, it should put up a serious fight in India’s premium smartphone race.