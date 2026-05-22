Airtel 5G Priority Network Service faces TRAI review amid Net Neutrality debate

New Delhi:

Airtel has rolled out a new priority network service for postpaid users, and now government authorities and TRAI are paying close attention. This service leans on 5G network slicing—basically, it gives premium customers faster and more stable connections, especially when the network gets busy.

Here’s what’s going on:

Regulators want to know if this move fits with India’s net neutrality rules or if it ends up leaving prepaid users to deal with slower speeds.

So, what exactly is Airtel offering?

They just launched this for their postpaid subscribers. With standalone 5G and network slicing, Airtel can carve out dedicated bandwidth for specific users. The idea is simple—if you’re a postpaid customer, you get a “fast lane.” Your connection stays steady and quick, even during major events or crowded hours. Right now, only about 7.75% of Airtel’s 373 million Indian users are postpaid, but that’s still a huge number with access to this perk.

Now, the net neutrality question

Net neutrality is all about treating internet traffic equally. Operators are not else, especially the massive prepaid crowd. The Ministry of Communications and TRAI are deep in discussions about whether Airtel’s setup stays within the legal framework.

A quick word on 5G network slicing

It’s one of the standalone 5G’s big features. The tech divides a single physical network into multiple virtual “slices,” each tailored to specific user needs. Airtel’s version dedicates a slice just for postpaid customers. It’s not a brand-new concept, that carriers in the US, UK, and Singapore already do this, and, so far, industry experts don’t see it as a straight-up net neutrality violation. Still, the regulators are not done reviewing it yet.

Meanwhile, Jio has been using network slicing too, but only for fixed wireless access, not for individual mobile users. So, Airtel’s move is the first in India targeting everyday mobile customers. Whatever TRAI and the government decide next could set the tone for what premium 5G in India looks like from here on out.