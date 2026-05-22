May 24, 2026
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Turning AC on and off repeatedly can increase your electricity bill: Here's the right way to use it

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Many people believe repeatedly turning their AC on and off helps save electricity during summer, but experts say it actually increases power consumption and can damage the appliance.

Turning AC on and off repeatedly can increase your electricity bill
Turning AC on and off repeatedly can increase your electricity bill Image Source : Pixabay
New Delhi:

It's horribly hot outside, and sometimes your house boils up too. And we all know that when summer hits, the electricity bill climbs, and everybody starts looking for shortcuts. The most common trick? People keep switching their air conditioners off once the room gets cool, then flip them back on when things heat up again. It sounds clever. You save power by only running the AC when you feel hot, right? 

Actually, that’s not how it works.

Every time you fire up your air conditioner, its compressor, which is the hungriest part of the system, jumps into action. That first jolt of power it needs to get moving is huge. The compressor then pushes refrigerant through coils, cools down the air, and drops the temperature as you would expect.

But this power surge at every startup burns a lot more electricity than you’d think. If you keep toggling your AC on and off, all you’re really doing is forcing that compressor to work overtime, which ends up using more power—not less.

Stop-and-start action is rough on your AC

It’s not just about wasted electricity. All that stop-and-start action is rough on your AC’s insides. The constant restarts beat up the compressor, strain capacitors, and wear down other electrical parts. Before long, you’re looking at repairs or, worse, an underperforming machine just when you need it most. If you genuinely need to stop the AC for a bit, don’t rush to turn it back on. Give it at least 30-35 minutes to relax before starting things up again.

Modern inverter ACs already handle temperature control 

Here is the thing: modern inverter ACs already handle temperature control on their own. Once the set temperature is reached, the compressor does not just turn off and on. It slows down, keeps the room cool, and sips power instead of gulping it. It only ramps up when the room starts warming, so it wastes less energy and spares your system the stress.

Auto mode

If you have one of these units, do not micromanage it. Let “Auto Mode” do its job. With Auto Mode, the system decides when it’s time to work harder or take it easy, so you get consistent cooling without the hassle—or the extra cost.

Want to keep your electricity bills under control?

  • Set your AC between 24 degree celsius and 26 degree celsius. Make sure windows and doors are shut so the cold air stays where you want it. 
  • Clean or replace your filters regularly: Dirty filters slow your system down and make it use more power.
  • Keep up with scheduled maintenance so neglect does not come back to bite you mid-heatwave.
  • If you have a choice, always go with inverter models: they are far more efficient than old-school air conditioners.

Overall, flipping your AC on and off like a light switch does not help your wallet or your machine. Use the system’s automatic features, set a smart temperature, and do not neglect upkeep. 

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