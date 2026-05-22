Realme Watch S5 debuts with 1.43-inch AMOLED display, bluetooth calling and GPS support

New Delhi:

Realme just launched its latest premium smartwatch, the Realme Watch S5, in India. This time, they ditched the square dial from the Watch 5 and went with a fresh, circular look. It’s got an AMOLED display, long battery life, and a bunch of fitness tracking tools. Realme unveiled it alongside the Realme 16T smartphone and Buds Air 8 Pro earbuds.

Realme Watch S5 Price in India and Availability

The Watch S5 is priced at Rs 7,999, but with the early bird offer, you can grab it for Rs 7,499. It comes in two colours: Rock Grey and Sand White. Sales kick off on June 5 at noon, and you will find it on Flipkart, Realme’s official store, and at authorised retailers.

Realme Watch S5 Display and Design

The display stands out with a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel with 466 x 466 resolution and 302 PPI, hitting up to 1,000 nits of brightness. So no worries about seeing the screen even when you are outside. The watch feels solid, too, with a slim aluminium body, Panda Glass for protection, and a weight of just under 50 grams. It looks and wears like a classic but modern smartwatch. Realme did not forget Always-on display, and you get a bunch of watch faces to customise the vibe.

Battery life and charging features

The Watch S5 is backed by a 460 mAh battery, which claims to deliver up to 16 days in standard mode and stretches out to 20 days in light mode. When it’s time to refuel, magnetic charging makes life easy, and it takes about 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Health tracking and sports features

You get over 110 sports modes, including guided runs, stretching routines, aerobic analysis, recovery tips, and even sports leaderboards.

It includes several fitness-focused tools, such as the following:

Running courses

Stretching guides

Aerobic training analysis

Recovery duration tracking

Sports rankings

For health monitoring, the smartwatch offers:

Heart rate monitoring

Blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking

Sleep monitoring

Stress tracking

Women’s health tracking

Noise monitoring

GPS, Bluetooth calling and durability

Outdoor activity fans will appreciate the built-in GPS, which uses five global satellite systems, so you get precise route tracking whether you are walking, jogging, or cycling. Bluetooth calling is baked in, thanks to an onboard speaker and mic, so you can answer calls without reaching for your phone. And since accidents happen, it’s got 5ATM water resistance.

Competitor

On the competition front, the Realme Watch S5 packs enough features to go toe-to-toe with the CMF Watch 3 Pro and other mid-range smartwatches in India. Realme is clearly going after users who want a standout design, solid battery life, and serious fitness tracking—without breaking the bank.