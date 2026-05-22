Portronics Vayu Nano Tyre Inflator launched in India with 120 PSI pressure and compact design

New Delhi:

Portronics just rolled out its new Vayu Nano tyre inflator in India, targeting people who are always on the move: whether they are driving, cycling, or just loving outdoor sports. This little gadget is all about convenience. It's cordless, compact, and designed to make inflating tyres or sports balls simple and fast, without you having to do any manual pumping.

Portronics Vayu Nano Price in India

Right now, you can grab the Vayu Nano for Rs 2,999 on Portronics' official site, but it is a bit cheaper on Amazon at Rs 2,799. Later, the price jumps up to the official retail tag of Rs 4,999. It’s available in black, which keeps things classic and sleek.

(Image Source : PORTRONICS VAYU NANO TYRE INFLATOR )Portronics Vayu Nano Tyre Inflator

Delivers up to 120 PSI pressure

Performance is where the Vayu Nano stands out. It pushes up to 120 PSI in custom mode, so it’s got enough punch for most tyres. Portronics says you can take a tyre from flat to 35 PSI in less than five minutes.

The inflator also comes with preset pressure modes for different use cases:

Motorcycle tyres: up to 45 PSI

Bicycle tyres: up to 35 PSI

Basketballs and footballs: up to 8 PSI

Users can manually switch to custom mode for higher pressure requirements. If you need something specific, you can always switch to custom mode.

Dual batteries and USB Type-C charging

The inflator runs on two 600 mAh rechargeable batteries and charges via USB Type-C. That means you can top it off with your phone charger or a power bank without any hassle. There is a built-in smart digital display that shows you real-time pressure, battery level, and the pressure units you’re using. Simple buttons let you adjust pressure or switch modes easily.

Built-in LED flashlight and safety features

A nice touch is the built-in LED flashlight. It is handy when you are dealing with a flat at night or in a dim parking lot. For peace of mind, Portronics added an auto shut-off feature; the inflator stops as soon as the set pressure is reached, so you do not have to worry about blowing up your tyre.

In the box, you get several nozzle attachments. That means you are covered whether you are inflating motorcycle tyres, bicycle tyres, footballs, or basketballs.

Compact gadget for everyday travel

All in all, the Portronics Vayu Nano is made for anyone who wants a handy, portable tyre inflator that will not clutter up your bag or car. If you're a regular commuter, a weekend biker, or just someone who doesn’t want to deal with low-tyre pressure surprises, this device fits right in.