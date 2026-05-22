India to host Quad foreign ministers' meet on May 26: What's on the agenda this year?

New Delhi:

India is set to host a key meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) nations on Tuesday (May 26), where the fallout of the West Asia crisis and the evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific will be at the centre of discussions. The gathering comes at a time when geopolitical tensions are intensifying across several regions. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting will bring together US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the talks. During their visit, Rubio, Wong and Motegi are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.

What would be on the agenda?

The MEA said the discussions will align with the Quad's vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. It added that the ministers will build on the conversations held in Washington DC on July 1, 2025. "They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," the MEA said.

The Quad, which consists of India, the United States, Australia and Japan, continues to strengthen its position as an influential grouping dedicated to regional stability and security. As the current chair, India is hosting the meeting to push forward several ongoing initiatives and strategic dialogues.

Geopolitical tensions likely to dominate

People familiar with the preparations said the ministers are expected to assess major global challenges, particularly the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. They will also evaluate joint efforts in the Indo-Pacific, where increasing Chinese assertiveness has drawn global attention.

In recent years, the Quad has launched multiple initiatives addressing infrastructure development, connectivity and maritime security in the region. During the 2024 Quad summit in Wilmington, United States, leaders announced significant steps to strengthen maritime cooperation.

Roadmap for the next Quad summit

The New Delhi meeting is likely to outline the broad agenda for the next Quad summit that is expected to be hosted by India later this year. "During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MEA added.

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