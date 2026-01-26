'A historic bond': US extends 77th Republic Day greetings to India; praises Quad, defence ties Republic Day 2026: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

Washington:

The United States on Monday congratulated India on its 77th Republic Day, underscoring the close and productive cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across key sectors. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his greetings, highlighting strong collaboration between the two countries on defence, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies.

He said that the US-India relationship delivers "real results" for the two countries through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and for the Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

In a statement, Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day."

"The United States and India share a historic bond. From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region," he said, referring to the grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the US.

Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to advance shared objectives in the year ahead. "I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead," he added.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

