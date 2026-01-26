77th Republic Day: PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision ignites India's parade glory 77th Republic Day: India unites in patriotic fervor for its 77th Republic Day, commemorating the Constitution's adoption on January 26, 1950, while proudly displaying its cultural richness and military prowess.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt Republic Day greetings, wishing the nation "best wishes on Republic Day" and hoping the occasion infuses "renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." His message on Monday (January 26) underscores unity and progress as India marks its 77th Republic Day with majestic celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presides over the event, graced by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.

Ceremony kickoff and solemn tributes

The festivities unfold over 90 minutes starting at 10:30 AM. Prime Minister Modi leads by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, honoring fallen heroes, before joining dignitaries at the saluting dais. President Murmu arrives in a traditional buggy escorted by the President's Bodyguard, followed by flag unfurling, the National Anthem, and a 21-gun salute from the 172 Field Regiment's 105 mm guns.

Nearly 100 cultural artists herald the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity,' with Mi-17V helicopters showering petals in Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

Gallantry awards and international presence

Parade Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar and Second-in-Command Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon oversee the march. Recipients of top honors lead: Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Sanjay Kumar, plus Ashok Chakra awardees Major General CA Pithawalia and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar.

A first-time European Union contingent bears four flags: EU, EU Military Staff, EU Naval Force Atalanta, and EU Naval Force Aspides.

Indian Army's phased battle array showcase

The Army unveils a novel Battle Array Format, blending ground and air power-

Recce Element : 61 Cavalry, High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, Dhruv and Rudra helicopters.

: 61 Cavalry, High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, Dhruv and Rudra helicopters. Combat Elements : T-90 Bhishma, Arjun tanks, BMP-II, Nag Missiles, Special Forces with all-terrain vehicles, Robotic Dogs, and Autonomous UGVs like Nigraha and Bhairav.

: T-90 Bhishma, Arjun tanks, BMP-II, Nag Missiles, Special Forces with all-terrain vehicles, Robotic Dogs, and Autonomous UGVs like Nigraha and Bhairav. Combat Support : Shakti baan, Divyastra, swarm drones, loitering munitions (Harop, Sky Striker), Dhanush guns, ATAGS, BrahMos, Suryastra, Akash, and Abhra systems.

: Shakti baan, Divyastra, swarm drones, loitering munitions (Harop, Sky Striker), Dhanush guns, ATAGS, BrahMos, Suryastra, Akash, and Abhra systems. Him Yodhas: Camels, ponies, raptor birds, equipped dogs and Glacier ATVs.

Contingents include Rajput, Assam, J&K Light Infantry, Artillery, Sikh Light Infantry, and military bands.

Naval and Air Force majesty

The Navy's 144-strong contingent, led by Lt Karan Nagyal, features a tableau on "Strong Navy for a Strong Nation," highlighting INS Vikrant, Nilgiri frigates, Kalvari subs, and Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, with Sea Cadets.

The Air Force's 148 airmen, commanded by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar, sync with a flypast of Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, and Jaguar in 'Spearhead' Formation.

Tri-services, coast guard and paramilitary pride

Veterans' tableau traces "Sangram se Rashtranirman Tak," while Tri-Services depict "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness." All-women Indian Coast Guard, led by Asst Cmdt Nishi Sharma, emphasizes maritime protection.

DRDO spotlights LR-AShM hypersonic missile. Paramilitary includes CISF, CRPF, ITBP, Delhi Police, BSF camels, NCC (girls led by Mansi Vishwakarma, boys by Tawheed Altaf), NSS (Charu Singh), and 30 tableaux from states/UTs and ministries on 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' PM Modi's vision of a developed India echoes through these displays of heritage, diversity, military might, and self-reliance.