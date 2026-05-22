'Made a big difference': Devdutt Padikkal reflects on batting alongside Virat Kohli, ponders on his IPL career

New Delhi:

Defending IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in brilliant form in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Coming into the competition, RCB have managed to stay atop the standings ahead of the knockout stages of the competition.

With the side all set to play its final game of the group stage, the team’s star batter Devdutt Padikkal took centre stage and talked about playing alongside veteran India batter Virat Kohli and how much it has helped him shape his career as well.

"When I made my IPL debut with RCB in the 2020 season, I felt ready. I had a solid run of scores in domestic cricket behind me. So, I knew that when my chance came, I would be fully switched on and give 100 per cent. And batting with Virat Kohli, one of the greatest in the game, was a huge help. At that age, watching him build an innings gave me so much clarity and understanding of how to construct a knock. That made a big difference in my growth,” Devdutt Padikkal told JioHotstar.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s schedule, the defending champions are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the 67th game of the tournament on May 22.

It is worth noting that this will be the last game for the two sides in the group stage, and while the two sides have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a chance to take the top spot in the standings and will need to register a huge win over the defending champions in order to do so.

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