SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head record ahead of game 67 in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Game 67 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides met at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 22nd, and both sides have qualified for the knockouts of the tournament.

However, the two sides are meeting for a place in the top two. While RCB currently sits in first place in the standings, the side can move down to third if Sunrisers Hyderabad fulfil some conditions and register a huge win over the defending champions.

Interestingly, the sides finishing in top two of the standings will play Qualifier 1 of the tournament, and the winner of the clash will qualify for the final, whereas the loser will get another shot at progressing.

Also Read: SRH vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Head-to-Head record:

It is worth noting that both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken on each other across 26 matches in the IPL. In the 26 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 14 times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru have emerged victorious 12 times.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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