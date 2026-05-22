SRH vs RCB Pitch Report: How will surface at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad play?

Hyderabad:

The 67th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides will meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 22nd. It is worth noting that both RCB and SRH have made it to the playoffs of the tournament and are now battling it out for the top two.

Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy first place in the IPL 2026 standings. The defending champions have 18 points to their name and have a net run rate of 1.065.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies third place in the IPL 2026 standings. The 206 champions have 16 points to their name and have a net run rate of 0.35 and will need to register a huge win over the in-form RCB if they are looking to make it to the top two of the standings.

Also Read: 'Some deja vu': Shubman Gill reviews Gujarat Titans' IPL 2026 campaign after securing a top-two finish

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards here, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivang Kumar, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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