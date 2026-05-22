BCCI slams Ruturaj Gaikwad and co. with hefty fine after Chennai Super Kings crash out of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and slapped a hefty fine against Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chennai Super Kings’ players for maintaining a slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

It is worth noting that this was the second time that CSK were found breaching the over-rate rules. Ruturaj Gaikwad was fined Rs 24 lakhs as a result, with the rest of the players being fined Rs 6 lakh, or 25 per cent of their match fees.

Interestingly, the IPL 2026 has come to an end for Chennai Super Kings as well. The five-time champions are knocked out of the group stage of the tournament, and their elimination from the competition was confirmed after they lost the 66th game of the tournament against Gujarat Titans, registering their biggest ever defeat in IPL history.

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Ruturaj Gaikad reflected on the IPL 2026 season

Furthermore, after the loss against GT, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad came forward and talked about the season for the five-time champions. He also pointed out how his side are in a transition phase.

“We were always playing a batter short or, playing a bowler short in whatever last three games we played. So obviously, not many people actually buy the fact that we are a young team, we are in a transition phase and, not a lot of players who are experienced enough, especially in the toughest competition. But the given the fact that, more than eight to ten players who have... played just below the 20 games, it's good to have that exposure for them, especially this year,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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