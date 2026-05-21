Former India cricketer heaps praise on Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine after KKR's victory over MI

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders have made a superb comeback in the IPL 2026 season, after a horrid start to their campaign. The three-time champions are well in the race for the knockouts but are depending on results from other sides as they look to make it to the top four.

The side recently took on Mumbai Indians and managed to register a stellar victory, defeating the five-time champions by four wickets and keeping themselves in the race for the knockouts.

After the game, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta took centre stage and talked about the performances put in by Manish Pandey and Sunil Narine in the clash. It is worth noting that Manish Pandey scored 45 runs in 33 deliveries, providing KKR with some much-needed stability.

"Manish Pandey has always had a special ability to contribute with both bat and on the field. He has batted in multiple positions, and at this stage of his career, he knows how to use his experience effectively. That is exactly what he did against Mumbai. It was a tricky chase. Low-scoring games are always tense. After losing early wickets in the Powerplay, he could have gone into a shell,” Deep Dasgupta told JioHotstar.

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Deep Dasgupta reviewed Sunil Narine’s performance as well

Furthermore, in part of the same discussion, Deep Dasgupta talked about the performance that veteran Sunil Narine put in the clash. In his complete spell of 4 overs, Narine just gave away 13 runs and took one wicket as well.

"The extent of turn that Sunil Narine was getting from this Eden Gardens surface was quite sharp. It was good to see him making full use of the favourable conditions, something which Varun Chakaravarthy couldn’t do, whichis evident from his bowling figures. Narine has been playing at this venue since 2012 and knows it very well. Watching him trouble batters with his variations is a treat,” he said.

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