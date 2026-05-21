Anshul Kamboj surpasses Rashid Khan in an unwanted list after expensive spell against GT

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans hosted Chennai Super Kings in the 66th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League). The two sides met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Gujarat Titans, batting first, put forth a brilliant performance and posted a total of 229 runs in the first innings of the game.

The first innings proved to be quite expensive for Anshul Kamboj as well. It is worth noting that Kamboj has been brilliant for CSK throughout the season, but he conceded 56 runs in four overs and only took one wicket to his name.

In his spell, Kamboj also surpassed Rashid Khan in the list of players with the most sixes conceded in a single IPL season. Notably, Kamboj has conceded 34 sixes to his name in the 2026 season, which is the most by any bowler in a single season of the IPL.

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Chennai Super Kings on the brink of elimination

It is worth noting that while Chennai Super Kings were depending on the results of other teams, the five-time champions had to win their matches as well. Having conceded 229 runs against GT and had a slow start against GT, CSK is staring at the jaws of defeat, and a loss would mean elimination from the tournament.

Gujarat Titans have been top-notch in the latter stages of the competition, and a win could take them to the top spot in the standings, but they would need to register a huge win against CSK to dethrone RCB from the top of the points table.

Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition

34 - Anshul Kamboj (2026)

33 - Rashid Khan (2025)

31 - Mohammed Siraj (2022)

30 - Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

30 - Yuzvendra Chahal (2024)

30 - Kagiso Rabada (2026)

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