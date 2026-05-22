IPL playoffs scenario: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad finish in top two ahead of RCB clash?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 67th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 22nd. It is worth noting that both RCB and SRH have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

RCB sits in first place in the standings with nine wins and four losses and has 18 points to its name. On the other hand, SRH sits in third place in the standings with eight wins and five losses and has 16 points to its name. Interestingly, RCB has a net run rate of 1,065, whereas SRH has a net run rate of 0.35.

Ahead of the game, many fans have been wondering how Sunrisers Hyderabad can finish in the top two of the standings. Notably, there are two scenarios, and while it is possible for SRH to finish in the top two, it would take quite an effort from the side.

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Scenario if SRH bats first

It is worth noting that if Sunrisers Hyderabad bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and they score 180 runs in the first innings, they will need to beat RCB by 87 runs. Furthermore, if they score 200, they would need to register an 87-run win as well.

Additionally, if the side manages to score 220 or 240 runs in the first innings, the side will need to win the game by 88 and 89 runs, respectively.

Scenario if SRH bowls first

Notably, if SRH get a target of 121, 141, or 161 runs, they will need to chase it down in 11.1 overs. Furthermore, a target of 180 runs will have to be achieved in 11 overs if the side is looking to book a place in Qualifier 1 of the tournament.

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