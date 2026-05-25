Google AI Search criticised after ‘Disregard’ query shows overcomplicated AI results

New Delhi:

Google’s AI-powered Search just stirred up a wave of criticism after a single word, “disregard”, went viral. As per the reports, people noticed that if you asked Google for a basic definition, instead of a straightforward answer up top, you would get a massive AI-generated explanation swallowing most of your screen. Although the usual dictionary links are buried below, almost out of sight. Screenshots started to spread, and suddenly, everyone was talking about how Google’s shiny new Search seemed to overcomplicate the simplest tasks.

Why the ‘Disregard’ Search result went viral

For a quick word search, people want a definition, maybe the pronunciation, a few synonyms, or a sample sentence. Simple. But Google’s AI served up a wall of text with plenty of blank space, especially on mobile. It felt like you had to dig for the info that used to pop up right away. Users were frustrated, Google’s summary wasn’t faster or clearer, just bigger and, honestly, pretty clunky.

Google appears to have fixed the issue

After the backlash, Google moved fast and tweaked the results. Now, if you search for ‘disregard’, you are more likely to see the standard, compact dictionary-style answer at the top.

Still, the incident opened up a bigger debate: can AI responses and those classic web links find a healthy balance? And who’s looking out for the rest of the web?

(Image Source : GOOGLE SEARCH)Google Search

Concerns around AI overviews and website traffic

There is a ripple effect that goes beyond user annoyance. Website publishers, especially dictionaries, educators, and news outlets, worry that if Google keeps pushing AI answers to the top, fewer people will bother clicking through to their sites. That means a drop in traffic, less ad revenue, and less visibility for the people who actually create and maintain all that valuable content.

Google says AI search is built for more natural queries

At the core, Google claims this revamped Search will let people be more conversational, ask richer questions, and get smarter, more personalised answers. They have packed in AI overviews, back-and-forth follow-ups, search across all kinds of files, and even context-aware suggestions tied to your Google Photos or Gmail. This is supposed to be the future.

The bigger challenge for Google

But here’s the catch: just because you can use AI for everything doesn’t mean you should. Some searches, like “disregard” just need to be quick and simple. Google still needs to work out when to go big with AI explanations and when to keep things tight and clear. If they get it wrong, Search could lose the convenience and speed that made it indispensable in the first place.