Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro may launch with bigger 8000mAh battery and new camera upgrades

New Delhi:

Oppo is ramping up its flagship game, and the latest leaks have everyone talking about battery life. If the rumours are right, the new Find X10 series will pack batteries over 8,000mAh—seriously huge, especially for a premium smartphone. That’s a big leap from the current Find X9 lineup, where the biggest battery you can get tops out at 7,500mAh.

Oppo Find X10 Series could get 8,000mAh batteries

The Find X9, Find X9s, and Find X9s Pro all carry 7,025mAh batteries. The Find X9 Ultra nudges that up to 7,050mAh, and the Find X9 Pro edges ahead with 7,500mAh. Now, Oppo looks set to push past that with its next generation. So, you can expect more time between charges and much better power efficiency.

Oppo Find X10: Display size tipped

On the display front, leaks suggest the standard Oppo Find X10 keeps its 6.59-inch screen—same size as its predecessor. That means Oppo won’t turn its flagship into a giant brick, despite the battery upgrade. Details on the display are still sketchy, but it seems like AMOLED with a high refresh rate is on the cards.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max could bring major camera upgrades

Camera specs are shaping up to be just as bold. The Find X10 series may launch with three models: Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and the top-tier Find X10 Pro Max.

The Pro Max should grab everyone’s attention, and it is tipped to come loaded with dual 200-megapixel cameras. We’re talking a 200-megapixel main shooter with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, plus a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. The display is not holding back either: a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO flat panel for that extra punch.

New MediaTek chipset expected

Under the hood, the Pro Max upgrades to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, putting it ahead of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which run on Dimensity 9500. With this new chip, Oppo aims for better AI smarts, slicker gaming, and even more battery efficiency.

Oppo Find X10 launch timeline

Oppo has not formally announced the Find X10 series yet. Still, insiders expect a China launch later this year and possibly a global rollout soon after. More leaks about charging speed, camera tech, and specs should start popping up as we get closer.