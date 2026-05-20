Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T specs, price leaked ahead of May 28 launch

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch the 17T series on May 28, but it looks like the cat’s already out of the bag. An online retailer leaked pretty much everything you’d want to know about the Xiaomi 17T Pro and the standard 17T: specs, price, design, you name it.

Both smartphones are coming with AMOLED displays that refresh at 120Hz, Android 16 running right from the start, and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance. So, you are getting that flagship-level protection.

Xiaomi 17T Pro

Let us get into the 17T Pro. According to the listing, the phone will cost about RUB 65,651 (which is around Rs. 78,000) for the model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. Not cheap, but the hardware backs it up.

The Pro uses a massive 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution (claiming to be plenty sharp and super smooth). The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 and 12GB RAM, so it will not struggle with demanding apps.

For photography, the Pro model is stacked with three sensors: two 50MP cameras plus a 12MP.

Whether Xiaomi’s going for an ultra-wide or telephoto with that secondary sensor, you’re covered for most shots.

Talking about the life, the device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which should keep you off the charger for a longer time period.

Xiaomi 17T

Now, the standard 17T is slightly scaled down but still feels premium as it comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display at the same resolution and refresh rate as the Pro. Under the hood, it’s running the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra. Storage and RAM go up to 512GB and 12GB, just like the Pro. The rear camera setup matches the Pro’s as well: two 50MP sensors and a 12MP. The device comes with a 6,500mAh battery for a long life of a device.

Android 16, IP68 Rating and 32MP Selfie Camera

Both models ship with Android 16, have dual nano-SIM support, and come with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. They are launching in Black, Blue, and Pink, so you get a bit of variety.

Expected price

For Indian buyers, do not expect to see these phones right on global launch day. Xiaomi’s likely bringing the standard 17T to India later, while Europe might see a hefty price tag, with the 17T Pro rumoured to cost around EUR 999.

We will get the full official rundown during Xiaomi’s launch event, but honestly, there are not many surprises left after this leak.