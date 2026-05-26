mAadhaar app to be discontinued soon, government launches new Aadhaar App with enhanced security

New Delhi:

UIDAI is pulling the plug on the old mAadhaar app. They are rolling out a revamped Aadhaar app as part of a bigger digital push, and users need to make the switch. On their official X account, the team behind Aadhaar told everyone to download the new app, which now includes stronger security, smarter verification options, and tighter privacy tools.

So, what’s actually different in the new app?

The new app is all about protecting your privacy and controlling what info you share. In the past, Aadhaar authentication would show your full details during verification. Now, the app uses QR codes so you only share what’s necessary so that nothing extra ends up floating around during identity checks.

Here’s what stands out in the revamped Aadhaar app:

1. Secure QR sharing: Instead of flashing your whole Aadhaar, you scan a QR code. It works in hotels, hospitals, government offices, service counters—anywhere you need to prove who you are. It keeps your data under wraps.

2. Face authentication: Besides the regular OTP route, the app now supports face authentication for services that need extra checks. Depending on where you use Aadhaar, you might need OTP, face scan, or just QR.

3. Biometric controls: You can lock or manage fingerprint, face, and iris authentication right inside the app. This means you’re in charge of your biometric data—even locking it down whenever you want.

(Image Source : X/MAADHAAR APP)mAadhaar app

Setting up is not complicated at all, but it does cover all bases:

Download the official Aadhaar app from the Play Store or App Store

Choose your language

Enter your mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Verify with OTP

Add face authentication if prompted

Set up a PIN or use biometric unlock

Add your Aadhaar number and finish verification

These steps make sure your account is secure from day one.

Extended date for free online document updates

Not only this, but UIDAI has extended the window for free online document updates. You can update your identity or address on the myAadhaar portal at no extra cost until June 14, 2027. The free service was supposed to end in June 2026, so users have an extra year now.

In short, the old mAadhaar apps are expected to launch soon. If you want better privacy, more control, and easier updates, it’s time to move to the latest Aadhaar app.