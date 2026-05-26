Meta launches Forum app for Facebook Groups, brings Reddit-style discussions with AI features

New Delhi:

Meta has reportedly rolled out a new app for Facebook communities called ‘Forum’, which is a space built for real conversations around topics, not just endless scrolling. Right now, it’s only on iPhone in the US, but Meta’s clearly shooting for that Reddit-style, group-focused vibe.

This move comes hot on the heels of "Instants", that copycat feature Meta borrowed from Snapchat and BeReal. Really, the company’s just not slowing down on expanding what you can do inside its ecosystem.

What is Meta Forum?

For starters, it’s a standalone app tied directly to Facebook Groups. Forget the usual flood of photos and Reels. Here, you get a feed that’s all about conversations.

Log in with your Facebook, and you’ll see all your Groups laid out, Reddit-style.

You can browse, join new Groups, start or jump into discussions, and even post without leaving the app.

You can use a nickname when you post, though everything still quietly ties back to your actual Facebook account.

How does the Forum App work?

Once inside Forum, you get a simple feed filled with topic-based threads, not whatever’s currently trending. Meta says it wants people to have real, meaningful discussions, and they’re pushing for clarity over clickbait.

Key Features Include:

Reddit-style threaded conversations

Facebook Group integration

Nickname-based posting

AI-powered question answering

Community discovery tools

Lightweight user profiles focused on Group activity

You can also explore new communities, and your profile highlights your actual Group activity, not much else. Everything you post in the Forum pops up in the related Facebook Group on the main app, too.

AI-powered ‘Ask’ feature added

One standout feature is the ‘Ask’ tab, which is powered by Meta’s AI. Type your question, and the AI pulls together relevant answers from existing conversations and posts across Facebook Groups. You also get links to those threads if you want to dig deeper or double-check the info. Plus, Meta’s even using AI to help Group admins moderate and manage their communities.

Why is Meta building more apps?

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly told his team that AI tools can massively speed up development – basically, they can spin up new apps way faster now. Meta’s not shy about borrowing from rivals either. First, Threads tried to take on X (Twitter); now Forum borrows from Reddit, and Instants echoes Snapchat and BeReal.

As for a global rollout?

Meta’s keeping quiet, so there’s no word yet on when or if Forum will launch outside the US, including places like India. For now, it’s another new playground for Facebook Group fans—just with a bit more focus and a lot less noise.