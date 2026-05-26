'TVK government still in celebration mode': Annamalai slams Vijay amid twin murders in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

Barely weeks after sweeping to power on promises of change and better governance, the government led by Vijay is facing its first major political and administrative challenge.Two disturbing crimes involving minors the murder of a 17-year-old boy near Madurai’s Meenakshi Temple and the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore have triggered outrage across Tamil Nadu and handed the opposition an early opportunity to corner the new administration over law and order.

Opposition questions TVK’s ‘celebratory mood’

Senior leaders from multiple opposition parties have launched sharp attacks on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, questioning whether the administration was prepared for the realities of governance after its massive electoral victory.

K Annamalai accused the government of remaining distracted by post-election celebrations while serious crimes continued to unfold across the state. Referring to the two recent incidents, he alleged that criminals appeared to be operating without fear and claimed the administration had failed to respond with urgency.

The BJP leader also linked the recent crimes to concerns over women’s safety, arguing that Tamil Nadu was witnessing the continuation of an unsafe atmosphere despite the change in government.

Stalin targets Vijay over election promises

The criticism was not limited to the BJP. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin also mounted a direct attack on Vijay, questioning whether the state’s law and order situation was deteriorating under the new regime. In a sharp social media post, Udhayanidhi asked whether Tamil Nadu was beginning to resemble Uttar Pradesh, a comparison often used in southern political discourse to attack governance on law-and-order grounds.

He also accused Vijay of going silent after making strong promises during the election campaign about protecting women and children. The controversy intensified after a video involving Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana went viral online.

When questioned by reporters about the Coimbatore rape and murder case, the minister declined to respond, saying she would only answer administrative questions. Critics, particularly BJP leaders, accused her of appearing insensitive during the interaction.

Another viral clip further added pressure on the government. The video showed senior police officials smiling and interacting casually moments before a press briefing related to the murder case. The visuals drew criticism on social media, with many questioning the seriousness and sensitivity of officials handling crimes involving minors.

The controversy has become particularly uncomfortable for the government because the Home Department is directly overseen by Chief Minister Vijay himself.

EPS and BJP step up pressure

Edappadi K Palaniswami also questioned whether the new government was truly different from previous administrations when it came to ensuring women’s safety. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran launched a personal attack on Vijay, accusing him of failing to protect the very children he emotionally connected with during his campaign.

The growing criticism reflects how rapidly the political narrative has shifted from TVK’s historic electoral victory to questions surrounding governance and public safety. Facing mounting criticism, Vijay attempted to push back by highlighting a recent fast-tracked Pocso case verdict delivered in Thoothukudi district.

The case involved the rape and murder of a Class 12 student earlier this year. A Pocso court sentenced the accused to double death penalties after completing the trial within three months. Vijay described the verdict as proof that swift justice was possible under his government and praised investigators and prosecutors for concluding the case at what he called an “unprecedented speed”.

The Chief Minister said the judgment demonstrated the government’s commitment towards protecting women and children and ensuring strict punishment in heinous crimes.