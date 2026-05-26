Four, including two teens, killed after train hits school bus in Belgium's Buggenhout town

Brussels:

Four people, including two teenagers, were killed after a train collided with a school bus in the Belgian town of Buggenhout on Tuesday morning, according to media reports citing sources at the scene.

The accident triggered a major emergency response, with rescue and relief teams rushing to the site. The accident took place early on Tuesday at a level crossing near Buggenhout station, around 23 kilometres from Brussels. According to local official Crucke, security camera footage showed that the crossing barriers had come down before the collision occurred.

Belgium’s Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed grief over the incident in a post on X.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," Quintin wrote.

Visuals from the scene showed emergency services carrying out rescue operations near the damaged bus and train tracks.

Belgian police spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Belgium, which has a dense railway network passing through towns and villages, has witnessed several level crossing accidents over the years. According to railway infrastructure operator Infrabel, five people died in such accidents in 2025, the lowest number recorded since 2020.