POR vs UZB FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Portgual lead 3-0, Ronaldo completes his brace

New Delhi:

Portugal and Uzbekistan are all set to take on each other at the Houston Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that Portugal kicked off their campaign in the tournament by taking on DR Congo, While many had hoped for Portugal to put in a good showing, many were surprised as they only managed to register a 1-1 draw in the clash, taking just one point from the game.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan lost its first game of the tournament. Taking on Colombia, Uzbekistan was left baffled as Colombia registered a brilliant victory, and with the side sitting in last place in the group, they would hope for an improved performance as they take on Portugal.