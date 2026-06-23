June 23, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. POR vs UZB FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Portgual lead 3-0, Ronaldo completes his brace
 Live now

POR vs UZB FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Portgual lead 3-0, Ronaldo completes his brace

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for another exciting encounter in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal will be taking on Uzbekistan at the Houston Stadium. The two sides will be looking to put in their best performance in the upcoming game.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

Portugal and Uzbekistan are all set to take on each other at the Houston Stadium in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that Portugal kicked off their campaign in the tournament by taking on DR Congo, While many had hoped for Portugal to put in a good showing, many were surprised as they only managed to register a 1-1 draw in the clash, taking just one point from the game. 

On the other hand, Uzbekistan lost its first game of the tournament. Taking on Colombia, Uzbekistan was left baffled as Colombia registered a brilliant victory, and with the side sitting in last place in the group, they would hope for an improved performance as they take on Portugal. 

 

 

 

Live updates :POR vs UZB FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal prepare for first win

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:08 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Ronaldo with another!

    Cristiano Ronaldo looks sublime! An extremely brilliant finish by the legendary forward, and Portugal lead 3-0! Ronaldo completes his brace.

  • 11:06 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Portugal in command!

    Portugal has been extremely dominant in the first 35 minutes of the game, keeping possession, the side is looking to get back to winning ways here.

  • 11:00 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Uzbekistan looking at VAR!

    Uzbekistan has scored its first goal, but due to a foul during the attack, the goal will not stand. The score remains Portugal 2, Uzbekistan 0.

  • 10:47 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Portugal with another!

    Nuno Mendes has buried it here, an exceptional free kick by the Portuguese full back. Portugal lead 2-0 in the 16th minute now.

  • 10:37 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Portugal score!

    Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for the FIFA World Cup 2026! Portugal has lifted off in Houston, and Ronaldo has achieved history here.

  • 10:30 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    KICK OFF!

    Uzbekistan kick the game off here. A desperate affair for the two side shere. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. 

  • 10:23 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players are out on the field!

    The two teams are out on the field as it is time for the national anthems here in Houston. 90 minutes of brilliance awaits as the two sides locks horns. 

  • 10:17 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs

    Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; João Félix, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano.

    Uzbekistan XI: Nematov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Nasrullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Ganiev, Shukurov, Xamrobekov; Fayzullayev, Shomurodov.

  • 10:08 PM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Tonight, we have Portugal taking on Uzbekistan. The two sides are looking to solidify their place in the knockout stages of the tournament, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\