PM Modi receives call from Qatar Amir after 12 Indians killed in gas plant explosion: 'We share grief...'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 23) received a phone call from the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, after 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in a tragic gas explosion at the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. The Qatari Amir conveyed his condolences over the loss of Indian lives in a tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in that country.

'We both share grief...': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi thanked him for the call and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I thank the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The Prime Minister added that India and Qatar remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens and stand in solidarity with each other during this difficult time.

In touch with Qatari authorities to bring back mortal remains: MEA

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India is in touch with local authorities in Qatar for the identification and subsequent repatriation of the mortal remains of 12 Indian nationals killed in an explosion. "Very unfortunate...we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy at Ras Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened. Several people have also been injured," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

"I am told that some 66 people are injured, across nationalities. We don't know how many of them are Indian nationals. But all those people who are injured are safe and receiving medical treatment. We are talking to the local authorities for identification of the mortal remains, as also for transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.

He was asked what steps India is taking in the wake of the death of Indian nationals in the incident in Qatar. "We are also in touch with family members of those who have died in this very unfortunate accident," he added.

12 Indians among 13 killed in Qatar

At least 13 people, including 12 Indian nationals, lost their lives and 66 others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion ripped through Qatar's Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex on Sunday. The explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy LNG, also injured 66 people, including Indians.

During a press briefing on Monday, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi had confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins died in the incident. Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials.

Following the explosion, the Indian Embassy in Doha expressed concern over the incident and activated emergency helplines for Indian citizens and their families. "Embassy of India, Doha expresses deep concern at the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Ras Laffan Industrial City yesterday, in which several people got injured, and some are missing as per authorities," the Embassy said.

The mission also assured full support to affected Indian nationals and their relatives. "At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it added. The embassy has urged those seeking assistance to contact its emergency helpline numbers.

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