Flipkart Back to Campus 2026 sale begins: Discounts on AI laptops, tablets and MacBooks for students

New Delhi:

Flipkart just kicked off its ‘Back to Campus’ 2026 sale in India, running from May 22 to May 28. This time, they are really aiming at students, with deals on AI laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and a bunch of accessories.

They say the sale is all about meeting the rising demand for AI-enabled learning tools and productivity gadgets, because, let’s face it, students everywhere want smarter tech to keep up.

Discounts on AI laptops, tablets and accessories

Flipkart’s got discounts on big names like Apple, Samsung, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, Motorola, and OnePlus.

The company says customers can find offers on several recently launched devices, including:

Apple MacBook Air M5

Samsung Galaxy Book6

Asus Vivobook 14 Core Ultra Series 3

Asus Expertbook Ultra

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

OnePlus Pad 4

Acer Iconia Tab 5G

If you care about audio gadgets, Sony, JBL, boAt and Noise audio devices are in the mix, too.

Student’s Club Benefits and EMI Offers

If you are a student, you can squeeze out even more savings. Sign up for the Flipkart Student’s Club with your student ID, and they will throw in extra discounts of up to Rs 6,000 off on select laptops, no-cost EMI starting at just Rs 200 a day for up to 24 months, and exchange offers on big laptop brands.

Flipkart focuses on AI-driven learning

Flipkart says they want to help students upgrade to better, AI-powered devices for studying, creating, or just getting things done.

Flipkart launches new campaign for students

They have also rolled out a new ad campaign, buzzing with the idea of upgrading your gadgets before heading back to campus. Pratik Shetty, VP of Marketing and Growth, says that the campaign mixes good old student nostalgia with tech deals to catch the attention of young shoppers. Flipkart’s leaving no stone unturned in making this sale speak directly to students everywhere.