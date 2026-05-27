Oakter launches Inverter Window AC at Rs 16999 in India, claims low power consumption

New Delhi:

Oakter just rolled out its Studio AC 5000 (2026 model) in India, targeting people who need an affordable, energy-efficient way to cool small spaces. This new window air conditioner packs inverter technology, a compact build, and a 3-star energy rating. Oakter says it works best in small rooms, studio apartments, tiny offices, or study nooks where space is tight.

They have priced the AC at Rs 16,999 (GST included), with a base price of Rs 14,499.

Compact design with lightweight build

The design stands out right away. It’s lightweight, just 22kg, and that’s about 30 per cent lighter than most regular window ACs. With such a small footprint, this AC slides easily into those cramped city apartments or offices where a big unit just won’t fit.

(Image Source : OAKTER)Oakter Inverter Window AC at Rs 16999

Inverter technology promises lower electricity bills

Talking about the inverter tech, the compressor adjusts its speed depending on how cool you want the room, helping you save on electricity bills. Oakter claims the Studio AC 5000 uses up to 60 per cent less power than standard window ACs. Run it for an hour and you spend roughly Rs 4 on electricity, which is a relief if you are dreading summer’s energy bills.

With a 0.5-ton compressor, the AC cools small rooms or office cabins pretty quickly.

AC power consumption: Can run on home inverters

The real lifesaver of the new Oakter AC is that it consumes and works on a standard 1200VA pure sine-wave home inverter. So, if you deal with power cuts in peak summer, no worries, then your room will stay cool. Despite being a window AC, Oakter says it runs surprisingly quietly.

Features and warranty details

The Studio AC 5000 includes features such as the following:

Anti-dust filter

CWRC cooling system

Remote control support

Low-noise operation

Inverter compressor technology

Of course, it’s powered by an inverter compressor. Oakter throws in a 5-year warranty on the compressor, and inside the box you’ll find a mounting frame, remote control, and everything you need for installation.