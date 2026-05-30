Jio Smart EV charger launched at Rs 24999: Supports Tata, Mahindra, MG and more with 4G connectivity

New Delhi:

Jio just took another big step outside the world of telecom, and this time it is electric vehicles. As per the latest move, a smart electric vehicle charger called the JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro Smart EV Charger. It is built for homes and businesses alike and packs in a whole set of features like strong connectivity, remote monitoring, and a strong safety focus. Jio sees the Indian EV market growing fast, and this charger’s their answer.

Broad compatibility with leading electric cars

Jio’s new charger handles single-phase AC charging and clocks in at a solid 32A max output. It’s ready to work with some of India’s most popular EVs—think Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Punch EV, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq, Kia EV6, MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3 and e6, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Whether you want it at home, at the office, or in a commercial space, installation fits the bill thanks to support for multiple charging connectors.

Smart features for complete remote control

This charger stands out for its connectivity. It’s kitted out with 4G, Wi-Fi, and LAN, and you even get RFID card authentication for security. All of this connects with the Jio TruePower app, where EV owners can check charging status, start or stop the charge, and keep an eye on everything from their phone. RFID cards make sure only you—or people you allow—get to use the charger.

Built-in safety and system compatibility

Jio made safety a priority. The charger follows OCPP 1.6J protocol, so you can link it with central charging management systems. There’s IP65 certification, too—protection against dust and splashes—which means you can safely mount it outdoors. It checks all the right boxes for reliable, trouble-free charging, whether it’s raining or dusty outside.

What you get and how much it will cost

The JioEV Aries 7.4kW Pro Smart EV Charger comes with a 5-metre cable, installation hardware, and a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Price tag: Rs 24,999.

It’s available right on Jio’s website or from major online stores, including Amazon.

Jio’s made sure this charger is not just smart—it’s easy to use, reliable, and fits a bunch of different EV models. For anyone looking to adopt electric vehicles in India, this charger makes plugging in a whole lot simpler.