Why EV cars are better than petrol, diesel and CNG cars for Indian roads

New Delhi:

With the rising price of fuel, the electric car market is booming in India and is now becoming a hot demand for roads. Leading automobile brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai and MG are already pushing for new EVs, and they keep getting better. They are offering longer battery life and sharp tech, along with all the bells and whistles. And with petrol and diesel prices going drastically, buyers are starting to consider EVs as the smart way to save some serious money over time.

How much does an EV really save? A lot!

Let’s be real, electric vehicles are way cheaper to run. Charging your car could cost a fraction of filling up at the pump. On average:

Petrol cars burn through Rs 7-10 per kilometre

Diesel costs come in at about Rs 5-7 per kilometre

CNG is even better at Rs 3-5 per kilometre

But when we talk about EVs, you can zip around for just Rs 1-2 per kilometre

This indeed is a massive saving, especially if you are stuck in traffic every day or regularly drive long distances.

Electric vehicles: No pollution, less guilt

Another big win is that EVs do not spit out harmful gases. Forget about carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and that smoky exhaust smell. EVs do not have tailpipes pumping out pollution.

They do not fix everything (power stations still use fossil fuels), but they cut city air pollution, and that counts for a lot.

Driving feels different for EV drivers

There is something nice about how quiet and smooth EVs feel.

No engine rumble.

No vibrations rattling through the steering wheel.

Acceleration’s instant, and, honestly, driving in traffic just feels less stressful.

The cabin stays quiet, and it feels a bit more refined. So, in case you hate automobile noise, then you will love driving electric cars.

EV Maintenance is super simple

Electric cars have way fewer parts to go wrong.

No engine oil

No clutch or exhaust system problems

No gearbox issues.

The only cost is the swapping out of a battery, which may cost you, but manufacturers are throwing in long warranties to calm those nerves. So, it seems to be a win-win.

Finding an EV charger is getting easier

Charging used to be a headache earlier, but with the mass adoption of EVs, the game has changed now. There are several charging stations which are showing up in malls, on highways, in office parks, and even at apartment complexes.

Brands like Tata Power and Ather Energy are leading the way, especially in big cities. And if you have got parking at home, all you need is just to plug in overnight, and you are good.

Government wants you to go electric

Another reason is that the government is almost pushing you into an EV. They are rolling out deals like:

Reduced registration fees

Road tax exemptions (in some states)

Subsidies on top of all that

Even income tax savings if you take out a loan for your car

These all add up to a much more affordable price tag.

EV are a great upgrade when it comes to the features

EVs are not just about saving money or the planet. They are packed with tech:

Huge touchscreens

Connected car features

Smart driving modes

Regenerative braking

Updates that come straight over the air (no workshop visits for new features)

The whole thing feels ahead of its time.

But what about CNG cars?

CNG is still a budget-friendly option and quick to refuel, especially where stations are easy to find. But even here, EVs have some serious advantages: zero direct emissions, quieter rides, no waiting in line at CNG pumps, less maintenance, and a more premium driving feel.