Hyundai Motor India to launch 2 new SUVs in India: Compact EV and ICE SUV to challenge Maruti and Tata

New Delhi:

Hyundai Motor India is doubling down on SUVs, and you can bet they’re going all out in the next couple of years. The competition’s heating up fast—especially in India’s SUV market—so Hyundai’s lining up a fresh batch of launches to stay ahead.

New ICE SUV to rival upcoming Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Hyundai’s working on two new SUVs, internally called Bc4i and HE1i. The Bc4i is an ICE (that’s internal combustion engine) crossover, while the HE1i is a compact electric SUV. Both are set for a 2026 debut. This is not some one-off play; rather, they have got plans for over 24 new products to hit Indian roads in the coming years.

Compact Electric SUV to Challenge Tata Nexon EV

Let’s talk about the Bc4i first. It’s built on the i20 platform and should stretch to about 4.18 metres. The real target here isn’t the Maruti Suzuki Fronx; it’s the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Hyundai wants this SUV to stand out with naturally aspirated petrol engines, plus CNG options for those who want to save on gas. Expect better mileage and affordable ownership, too. Tech-wise, Hyundai’s packing it with everything from connected car features to fancy infotainment, advanced driver aids, and a premium cabin.

Compact Electric SUV to Challenge Tata Nexon EV

Now, switching gears to the HE1i. This one’s a sub-four-metre compact EV, ready to take on the Tata Nexon EV—one of the hottest electric cars in India right now. The big shift here is Hyundai’s focus on Indian buyers. They’re dialling up localisation, working on sharper pricing, and designing the EV to handle city life and everyday budgets.

Hyundai aiming for stronger growth in FY27

What’s the big idea behind all these new SUVs?

Hyundai needs to break out of relying on just a handful of big sellers. The Creta is still popular, but it’s facing more and more rivals. Tarun Garg didn’t pull any punches: Hyundai will launch two brand-new nameplates, with one being a locally developed compact EV and the other boosting their ICE SUV lineup.

The goal is that they are aiming for 8 to 10 per cent domestic sales growth by FY27. And with fresh models and bigger production plants, they seem ready to do it.