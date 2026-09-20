India opens account in medal tally at Asian Games 2026, clinches silver in shooting

The Asian Games 2026 action continues in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Indian athletes competing across several sports on September 20. The day features major events in shooting, hockey, cricket, teqball and mixed martial arts, among others. India's women's cricket team is set to face Bangladesh in the semi-final, while both the men's and women's hockey teams begin their respective campaigns.

India has already opened its medal account on Day 2, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

India win silver in women's 10m air rifle team event

India secured its first medal of the Asian Games 2026 with a silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event. The Indian trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod finished second behind China to bring home India's first medal of the Games. China won gold, while Japan finished behind India.

Indian women's hockey team begin campaign with 19-0 win

The Indian women's hockey team made a dominant start to its Asian Games campaign, defeating Uzbekistan 19-0 in their Pool B match. India controlled the game from the opening stages and continued to extend its lead as the match progressed. The result marked a commanding opening for the Indian team at the tournament.

Sonam Maskar makes strong start in shooting

Indian shooter Sonam Maskar completed her women's 10m air rifle qualification with a score of 634.1. She was in contention for a place in the individual final. Vidarsa Vinod finished her qualification with a score of 630.4 and was placed ninth in the event, according to the update provided.

The women's 10m air rifle individual final was scheduled for 11 am, subject to qualification.

Disappointment for India in teqball

India's medal hopes in teqball ended in disappointment after Quimcy Dsouza lost both her bronze-medal opportunities. Dsouza competed in the women's singles bronze-medal match against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto. Despite making a strong start, she could not maintain her advantage and lost 12-11, 12-11.

She was also involved in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match alongside Mohamed Anas Beg. India's schedule had included both teqball bronze-medal contests on Sunday.

Suchika Tariyal seals medal in mixed martial arts

India's Suchika Tariyal defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women's Traditional 60kg quarter-final to secure a place in the semi-finals. Her progression to the last four means India is assured of at least a bronze medal in the event. The women's Traditional 60kg quarter-final was among India's early MMA events on September 20.

India's women's cricket team face Bangladesh in semi-final

India's women's cricket team is scheduled to take on Bangladesh in the semi-final on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am IST.

Men's hockey team also begin campaign

After the women's team took on Uzbekistan, India's men's hockey team is scheduled to begin its Pool A campaign against Indonesia. The match is scheduled for 11:30 am IST. The Indian men's team enters the tournament as the defending Asian Games champion.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

Where to watch Asian Games 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?