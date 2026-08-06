Asus Pad now available at Rs 45990 onwards with OLED display, Dimensity 8300 chip, 9000mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

Asus just rolled out the new Pad in the Indian market. The new tablet can be bought across the big online stores or at most offline retailers. If you caught a glimpse of it at Computex 2026 back in June 2026, it is clear that the company is targeting people who want a sleek Android tablet for work, play, or pretty much anything in between.

The company has packed the tablet with a vibrant OLED display, MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chip, solid Dolby Atmos speakers, and a big battery with fast charging—so the essentials are covered.

Asus Pad: Price and sale offers

Asus is selling two storage options here and some tempting financing deals.

The base version, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs. 45,990.

And in case you want the higher storage variant (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) for Rs. 49,990.

Whether you order on Flipkart, Asus’ own eShop, ROG stores, Reliance Digital, or one of the authorised partners, you will find it in stock.

Asus is also making things easier on your wallet with Easy Pay offers, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, with monthly payments starting at Rs. 3,833.

12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

The new Asus Pad comes with a 12.2-inch OLED display with a crisp 2.8K resolution (1,840 x 2,800 pixels). It runs at a smooth 144Hz refresh rate with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and those super-slim bezels push the screen-to-body ratio up to 92 per cent.

Watching movies or drawing on it feels pretty immersive. Brightness is another strong point: the OLED panel goes up to 600 nits for regular use and shoots up to a crazy 2,000 nits in High Brightness Mode, so sunlight isn’t an issue. Plus, if you’re into note-taking or digital art, the Asus Pad works with the Asus Pen 2.0 and newer styluses.

Dimensity 8300 chip, Android 16 OS and 9,000mAh battery

The tablet will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chip, 8GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of speedy UFS 3.1 storage. It launches with Android 16 OS, so you get the latest software out of the box.

For photos and video calls, there is a 13MP main camera on the back, plus a 5MP front cam. For power, Asus packed in a huge 9,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. According to Asus, you can recharge from empty to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes, which really cuts down on waiting time.

Dolby Atmos Audio and modern connectivity

Audio also gets attention; you get four speakers with full Dolby Atmos support, so movies, music, and games sound more immersive. On the connectivity front, there’s Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port for charging and data. Altogether, between the top-notch display, a powerful chip, fast charging, and strong audio, Asus is going all in to compete for India’s premium tablet crowd—whether it’s for productivity, entertainment, or both.

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