PM Modi receives call from Netanyahu; discusses West Asia tensions, India-Israel bilateral ties

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 6) received a telephone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia and India-Israel bilateral ties, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to the PMO, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement said.

West Asia conflict

The conflict in West Asia has continued for more than five months, with no lasting solution in sight.

Iran on Thursday said it was in the final stages of drafting an agreement with Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz waterway.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, has said a draft deal is all set to be signed with Oman, even as the US maintains that an agreement to reopen the Strait was 'imminent'. "The geographical coordinates of the route envisaged by the two sides have been agreed upon and, if certain third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement of the two countries, containing the main considerations and points of agreement, is also in the final review and drafting stage," AFP quoted Baghaei as saying.

"The factors making the Strait of Hormuz insecure still exist on the part of the United States, particularly the naval blockade and other aggressive and threatening actions against Iran and its interests," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global shipping and energy supplies. Before the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas shipments passed through the strategic waterway at the entrance of the Persian Gulf.

Can a Hormuz deal end the conflict?

Regional officials, cited by the AP, have said the draft deal with Oman will still require a go-ahead from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed earlier this year. However, they described the deal as a temporary solution to the dispute over Hormuz.

They also said that the deal is tied to the agreement that the US and Iran signed in June, which collapsed later after the two countries relaunched strikes against each other. However, they maintained that the potential deal will also pave the way for the US and Iran to resume negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Earlier, they had said the potential agreement would have ships enter the Persian Gulf through an Iranian-controlled route and exit through a route controlled by Oman. Service fees would be charged for providing security and preserving the maritime environment, the officials said. The US, however, has said that Iran charging fees is against the agreement and that Hormuz must remain free for all vessels.

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