Realme 16x India launch set for August 12: 7000mAh battery and AI features

New Delhi:

Realme is gearing up for another addition to its 16 series in India. The upcoming 16x smartphone will be launched on August 12. The new variant will be all about packing top-tier features into an affordable package.

The company already confirmed the big specifications. The 16x 5G will be backed by a huge 7,000 mAh battery, so you will not be hunting for chargers all the time. On top of that, you are getting a 144Hz display. That’s seriously smooth, especially at this price point. The screen can hit up to 1,200 nits brightness too, which means using your phone outdoors is actually doable.

Realme 16x: Design and colour options revealed

Design-wise, Realme is sticking with a premium look despite the wallet-friendly price. Buyers can choose between Endurance Brown and Glory White. The phone shows off a triple rear camera setup in a ring-style module, plus an LED flash. Honestly, it looks a lot like the rest of the 16 series, just a bit fresher.

144Hz Display and AI features confirmed

For the people who need their phones to survive a bit of chaos, Realme threw in military-grade durability and an IP65 rating. Expect it to shrug off dust and a few water splashes without breaking a sweat.

AI features

Now, the AI features: Realme’s adding a bunch. There’s their GT BOOST gaming engine, which means smoother gaming—better frame rates, less lag, more wins. The phone should also double up on multitasking power, thanks to up to 14GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB of storage.

7,000mAh battery and MediaTek chipset expected

On the inside, rumours state that the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. Though Realme has not officially stamped its seal just yet. Camera specs are still under the hood, but you might get a 50-megapixel AI-powered main rear camera leading the pack.

Expected price

The Realme 15x was priced at Rs. 16,999 in India last year (2025). If Realme keeps up the trend, the upcoming 16x 5G smartphone might stand in the affordable mid-range lane – a feature-heavy 5G device without dropping a tonne of cash.

With its official launch around the corner, stay tuned for the rest of the specs and final pricing on August 12. If you want bang for your buck, this one’s worth watching.

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