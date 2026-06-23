Realme P4x 4G launched with 8000mAh battery,45W charging, 50MP camera and more

New Delhi:

Realme just rolled out the P4x 4G in a few global markets, quietly adding it to their P-series lineup. Don’t let the familiar name fool you: this isn’t just a copy of the earlier P4x 5G. The 4G version comes with some serious changes—there’s a beefier battery, a new look, and a different chipset under the hood.

Massive 8,000mAh Battery Takes Centre Stage

The real headliner here is battery life. Realme packed in a huge 8,000mAh battery—bigger than the 7,000mAh cell in the P4x 5G—which means you can scroll, stream, or make endless calls without worrying about hunting for a charger all day. And when it’s finally time to plug in, the 45W fast charging gets you back up and running pretty quickly.

6.8-Inch 120Hz Display

The phone sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display, a little bigger than its 5G sibling, and supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate. That means smooth scrolling and a snappier feel, especially in games or when flying through your social feed. Realme ditched the punch-hole camera this time and went back to a classic waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter.

Unisoc Processor and Expandable Storage

Under the hood, there’s a Unisoc T7250 chipset—an octa-core processor—with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Need more room? There’s a dedicated microSD slot. You can pick between 64GB and 256GB models, so there’s plenty of flexibility depending on how many photos or apps you stash.

50MP Rear Camera

For snapping photos, you get a straightforward single 50MP rear camera with autofocus, backed by a 5MP front cam for video chats or quick selfies. It’s not a multi-lens setup, but the main sensor’s no slouch for everyday shots.

New Design With AI Pulse Light

Realme also brought a new design for the P4x 4G. The back panel is all-new and includes something called an AI Pulse light, which adds a little flash to the look. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking, a USB Type-C port, the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for a bit of dust and water resistance. Despite that big battery, the phone stays manageable at 8.78mm thick and 219 grams.

Connectivity and Colour Options

On the connectivity front, you get dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 and LE, plus GPS—pretty much everything you’d expect. As for colors, you can choose from Phantom Navy or Rally White.

Price and availability

Realme priced the P4x 4G at MYR 799 (about Rs. 16,500) for the 4GB RAM and 256GB storage model. No word yet on an Indian release, but it’s clearly aimed at people who want long battery life and steady performance without splurging.

Key highlights