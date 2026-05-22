Realme 16T 5G launched in India with 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 6300 chipset: Details here

New Delhi:

The Realme 16T 5G launched in India, adding another player to the 16 series, joining the lineup alongside the Realme 16 5G, the 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Plus. It is the most budget-friendly of the bunch, but Realme did not skimp on the essentials, and there is a big battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and a tough, no-nonsense build.

Sale for the device will start from May 27 onwards, with the phone available on Flipkart and Realme’s own online store.

Pricing and variants

The device will be available in three variants:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

You can pick from three colours: Starlight Red, Starlight Black, and Aurora Green.

Features and specifications

Display: The Realme 16T comes with a big 6.8-inch LCD and pushes a fast 144Hz refresh rate at 1570×720 resolution. That means smoother scrolling and gaming—no more laggy visuals. MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Inside, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, backed up by the Mali-G57 MC GPU. The octa-core CPU is built for daily use, multitasking, and gaming without breaking a sweat. Realme’s putting its Realme UI 7.0 on top, and they claim up to six years of a fluid software experience. Photography: The device comes with a 50MP Sony AI camera, ready to snap sharp photos. There’s a quirky addition too- a rear selfie mirror, so you can actually see yourself before you take the shot. For selfies and video calls, the front camera brings a 16MP sensor. Battery: The Realme 16T is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. Charge up with 45W wired fast charging or use 15W reverse charging to juice up your other gadgets. Realme says the battery will still hang in there after seven years.

Rugged build with IP69K

Talking about the durability, the phone comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings: protecting it from water and dust, and even harsh conditions is not a problem.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro

The company further unveiled the Buds Air 8 Pro. Here’s what you get:

55dB active noise cancellation

Dual drivers (11mm + 6mm)

Bluetooth 6.1

LHDC 5.0 codec support

45ms low latency gaming

IP55 rating for dust and water resistance

Up to 50 hours of battery life

Realme Watch S5

The Realme Watch S5 is in the spotlight too. It features:

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1500 nits brightness

Built-in GPS with support for five satellite systems

Bluetooth calling

Monitors over 110 sports modes

Tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress

5ATM water resistance

Up to 20 days of battery life

The Realme 16T 5G is aiming at people who want a smartphone that just keeps going, feels solid, and runs smoothly. With the Buds Air 8 Pro and Watch S5 rolling out together, Realme’s really filling out its ecosystem in India.