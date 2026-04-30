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OnePlus reportedly merged with Realme: What it means for global users and future phones

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

OnePlus has reportedly merged with Realme under a new combined business structure. The move comes amid reports of OnePlus reducing global operations, especially in Europe. While no official shutdown has been announced, the merger raises questions about the future of OnePlus smartphones worldwide.

OnePlus reportedly merged with Realme
OnePlus reportedly merged with Realme Image Source : File
New Delhi:

OnePlus is shaking things up, as the new reports that came from China said that OnePlus and Realme are merging their operations worldwide, not just in China, but everywhere. This will come right when people are already talking about OnePlus slowing down in Europe and launching fewer products across the world.

So, what is really happening between the two tech players?

Tipsters say that the two brands will share a new product centre, handling everything from product planning and marketing to customer service and global management. All of this looks set to roll up under Pete Lau, OnePlus's co-founder, who’s also a senior Oppo exec.

It makes sense when you consider both brands already sit under the Oppo umbrella, part of the broader BBK Electronics family. Industry folks think this move helps them cut costs, pool their R&D, reuse phone designs, and simplify their lineup. There’s just too much competition and too little profit in the smartphone game these days, so merging operations is not a shock.

But what about OnePlus outside Asia?

There is growing worry that we have seen rumours about staffing cuts, way fewer launches in Europe, and missing flagship phones in certain places. OnePlus says nothing about shutting down, but apparently, they’re still figuring out what the future in Europe looks like.

If you are a current OnePlus user, you probably will not notice much right away. But new phones could start looking and feeling a lot more like Realme or Oppo devices. We might see more shared designs and software features and even faster releases in some areas, plus lower prices thanks to joint production. Fans who love OnePlus for being different might not be thrilled, though. Brand independence could take a hit.

India’s a different story

It’s a huge market for both brands, and OnePlus isn’t about to step back there. Expect them to stick around with regular device launches, service, and even in-person stores.

Despite everything, OnePlus is a name that means something for the fast performance, the clean OxygenOS experience, sharp design, a loyal fanbase, and those famous “flagship killer” phones. Whether merging with Realme keeps OnePlus strong or waters it down, well, we will just have to wait and see.

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