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Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: BJP wins in Bengal and Assam; DMK retains TN, Kerala goes to UDF

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Exit polls have given a fractured mandate in West Bengal, while an edge to NDA in Assam and Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, a DMK+ victory is predicted, while UDF will return to power in Kerala.

From left to right: Mamata Banerjee, Himanta Biswa Sarma, MK Stalin and P Vijayan.
From left to right: Mamata Banerjee, Himanta Biswa Sarma, MK Stalin and P Vijayan. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

West Bengal is expected to witness a cliffhanger in this year's assembly elections, as exit polls have given a fractured verdict, with many predicting an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while several claiming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' return to power with a clear majority for a fourth consecutive term. The BJP, which campaigned extensively in Bengal, is hoping that it would be able to end Banerjee's rule who has been in power since 2011, with party leader Suvendu Adhikari predicting around 180 seats in the state.

The saffron party's return in Assam for a third straight term looks a guarantee, though, if the exit polls are to be believed. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP will likely win around 85-95 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, while the Congress-led coalition's tally will likely get reduced to 25-32 seats, as per the exit polls. 

In the south, there's a silver lining for the Congress in Kerala, though. According to the exit polls, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) may win around 70 to 75 seats in the 140-member House, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may get 60-65 seats. The NDA, which was expecting to better its tally after its impressive performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections, is projected to win three to five seats.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will return to power for a second consecutive term, projected the exit polls. In the 234-member House, the DMK+ may win 122-132 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA may get around 87 to 100 seats. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may play a spoilsport and win 10 to 12 seats.

In the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, the NDA, which comprises the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is expected to return to power for a second straight term with 16 to 20 seats, while the INDIA bloc may get around six to eight seats. The TVK here may get around one to four seats, exit polls predicted.

 

Live updates :Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE Updates

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  • 9:23 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'NDA lotus blooming everywhere': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

    BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that democracy has emerged stronger in the recent elections, claiming that polling was largely peaceful compared to earlier years in West Bengal. He said that in previous elections in West Bengal, violence was more common, but this time incidents were “negligible” and voting was conducted smoothly in most places.

     

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    A change in Bengal certain: BJP leader

    BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said on Thursday that a change in West Bengal is certain, while predicting an NDA win in Assam. He said the BJP will form the government in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority, adding that people's mandate will be respected.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Puducherry goes to NDA?

    Likewise, the NDA comprising the AINRC and the BJP will return to power for a second straight term, while the Congress-led alliance will continue to stay out of the power, as per exit poll projections.  

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA victory in Assam?

    According to the exit poll projections, the BJP-led NDA will return to power in Assam for a third straight term with a bigger mandate. The Congress-led alliance's tally may get further reduced. 

     

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Tamil Nadu likely to be retained by DMK+?

    If the exit polls are to be believed, then Tamil Nadu will likely be retained by the DMK+ alliance comfortably. However, the AIADMK+ may improve its tally, while the TVK may play a spoilsport.

     

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Fractured mandate in West Bengal?

    West Bengal saw an extensive campaign by the BJP which is looking to end TMC-s 15-year rule in the state. As per several exit polls, the BJP is likely to form a government in Bengal for the first time in this year's exit polls. However, many have still given an edge to the TMC.

     

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 30, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Cliffhanger in Bengal, NDA wins in Assam and Puducherry; DMK retains TN, Kerala goes to UDF

    In West Bengal, exit polls have given a fractured mandate, with some giving edge to the BJP, while some to the TMC. In Assam, however, the exit polls predicted an NDA win with a bigger mandate. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to go with the DMK+ and the UDF, while Puducherry may be retained by the NDA, exit polls predicted.

     

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Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026
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