Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: BJP wins in Bengal and Assam; DMK retains TN, Kerala goes to UDF

New Delhi:

West Bengal is expected to witness a cliffhanger in this year's assembly elections, as exit polls have given a fractured verdict, with many predicting an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while several claiming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' return to power with a clear majority for a fourth consecutive term. The BJP, which campaigned extensively in Bengal, is hoping that it would be able to end Banerjee's rule who has been in power since 2011, with party leader Suvendu Adhikari predicting around 180 seats in the state.

The saffron party's return in Assam for a third straight term looks a guarantee, though, if the exit polls are to be believed. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP will likely win around 85-95 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, while the Congress-led coalition's tally will likely get reduced to 25-32 seats, as per the exit polls.

In the south, there's a silver lining for the Congress in Kerala, though. According to the exit polls, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) may win around 70 to 75 seats in the 140-member House, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may get 60-65 seats. The NDA, which was expecting to better its tally after its impressive performance in the 2024 parliamentary elections, is projected to win three to five seats.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance will return to power for a second consecutive term, projected the exit polls. In the 234-member House, the DMK+ may win 122-132 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led NDA may get around 87 to 100 seats. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may play a spoilsport and win 10 to 12 seats.

In the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, the NDA, which comprises the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is expected to return to power for a second straight term with 16 to 20 seats, while the INDIA bloc may get around six to eight seats. The TVK here may get around one to four seats, exit polls predicted.