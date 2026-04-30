Rajasthan: Five burnt alive as moving car turns into fireball on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

New Delhi:

Five people were burnt alive after a moving car suddenly caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway late on Tuesday night. The victims included three women, one man, and a child, all from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh. The tragic incident took place near Moujpur under the Laxmangarh police station area in Alwar district.

According to Kailash Jindal, the vehicle was travelling from Delhi towards Kota when it suddenly caught fire around 1 AM. Officials said the blaze spread so fast that the passengers inside had no time to escape, and the car quickly turned into a burning shell.

Driver jumps out

The driver, Vinod Kumar Mehar from Sheopur, managed to jump out of the vehicle and survive. However, he sustained nearly 80% burn injuries and remains in critical condition. He was first taken to a nearby health centre and later shifted to Alwar General Hospital for treatment.

Emergency response at the spot

Locals immediately alerted authorities after seeing the fire. Police teams from Laxmangarh, along with NHAI patrol units, ambulances, and fire brigades, rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, the vehicle was completely destroyed before the flames could be controlled.

Senior police officials, including Sudhir Chaudhary, also visited the accident site and took stock of the situation. Authorities are now working to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause of the fire.

(Report by Mudit Gaur)