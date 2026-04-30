'Could give them a heart attack': Iran threatens to unveil new weapon, mocks Trump again

Tehran:

In a move that is considered to be a flexing of muscles, Iran has teased a new weapon and threatened to use it against the United States (US) and Israel, saying that it could give the Islamic Republic's enemies a "heart attack". The warning came after the US rejected the three-point proposal given by Iran and said that the Middle East nation's oil pipelines could "explode" soon.

Iran's Navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the Middle East nation would confront its enemies "very soon" with a weapon "it is deeply afraid of". Mocking President Donald Trump and his repeated claims asserting a complete decimation of Iran's military, Irani said that Tehran's enemies are wrong if they think that they would achieve the desired results in the conflict.

"They had sought to achieve their objectives through their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran in the shortest possible time. That very assumption has now turned into a joke in military academies," Irani was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

Trump's repeated claims of victory

The Iranian commander's remarks come as Trump repeatedly claims that the Middle East nation's military has been completely decimated. Trump has also rejected the three-point proposal sent by Iran, saying the Islamic Republic can never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the US president also claimed Iran's gas pipelines and oil infrastructure would explode soon because of the blockade by American military. On Wednesday, he reiterated that the blockade would continue unless a deal is made over Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran warns of hike in oil rates

Iran has mocked Trump's 'explode' warning, though, and pointed out that no oil well exploded despite his warning. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also warned that crude oil rates could reach USD 140 per barrel soon because of the "junk advice" that the Trump administration is getting from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"3 days in, no well exploded. We could extend to 30 and livestream the well here. That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop:140. The issue isn’t the theory, it’s the mindset," he posted.

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