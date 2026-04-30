Maruti Brezza Facelift spotted testing: New engine, features and launch details leak

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki is not slowing down with the Brezza variants. Test details are already spotted online, which means a Facelift is on its way, which will be hitting the showrooms around mid-2026, just in time for the festive sales rush.

What’s changing outside?

Do not expect Maruti to mess with the Brezza’s well-known shape. Instead, you will see smart updates like a fresh grille, new bumpers front and rear, reworked fog lamp housings, sharper LED taillights, and a new set of alloy wheels.

These changes will not turn the Brezza into an entirely new car; rather, they will definitely give it a more upmarket vibe while keeping its recognisable look.

Engine upgrades: Finally, a Turbo option

This Brezza Facelift is expected to bring some real excitement under the hood. There is strong buzz about a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (like what’s in the Fronx) joining the Brezza lineup, making things interesting for those who like a bit more punch:

Power: 100 bhp

Torque: 147 Nm

The tried-and-true 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is not going anywhere, and neither is the factory-fitted CNG variant. On top of that, Maruti might finally offer a 6-speed manual, which will definitely win over driving enthusiasts.

CNG buyers, rejoice: More boot space

Family buyers always grumble about missing boot space in CNG variants. Looks like Maruti heard them: the updated Brezza could get an underbody-mounted CNG tank. This single change opens up the boot, so you actually have room for luggage. In CNG mode, you are looking at:

87 bhp

121.5 Nm torque

Tech upgrades and new features

Step into the 2026 Facelifted Brezza and things look modern. Expect a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a fresh digital instrument cluster. Maruti’s focusing on improving cabin materials too, so everything should feel a notch classier.

Who’s the competition?

The compact SUV ring is crowded—there’s the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet. Maruti is not just updating features for fun; it’s doubling down to stay competitive in this packed segment.

If Maruti gets the pricing right, the 2026 Brezza Facelift should easily hold onto its spot as a top seller.