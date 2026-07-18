Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Hospital says Wangchuk stable but refusing treatment, oral fluids

New Delhi:

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications despite showing signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Wangchuk, 59, was brought in by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am after a 20-day fast and complaints of generalised weakness. He had no history of fainting episodes and was conscious at the time of admission, with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. However, doctors observed signs of dehydration.

Medical investigations revealed compensated acidosis, low serum potassium levels and a blood sugar reading of 78 mg/dl. A repeat test confirmed the potassium deficiency, while urinary ketone levels rose from 1+ at the time of admission to 3+ by 1 pm, indicating the worsening effects of prolonged fasting.

Despite medical advice, Wangchuk declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications, the hospital said. It added that he is under continuous medical observation and is being counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health.

Blood reports not given: Wangchuk's wife

Soon after his admission, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, wrote to the hospital directing that no oral or intravenous medication or fluids be administered without her consent. She also sought copies of all medical reports related to his treatment.

In a separate letter, Angmo requested that Wangchuk be discharged and allowed to shift to a hospital of the family's choice, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care and saying the family had lost confidence in the government facility.

Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated during the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police said the move was carried out on expert medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

The activist has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET and other examinations, as well as the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Doctors monitoring Wangchuk before his hospitalisation had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the start of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.

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