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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Hospital says Wangchuk stable but refusing treatment, oral fluids

Edited ByManmath Nayak Ashish Verma  
Updated:

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk has been admitted, said he is refusing treatment and fluids and that he is severely dehydrated and weak. The climate activist was earlier removed from Jantar Mantar, where he had been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Jantar Mantar protest LIVE updates
Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike Jantar Mantar protest LIVE updates Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications despite showing signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Wangchuk, 59, was brought in by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am after a 20-day fast and complaints of generalised weakness. He had no history of fainting episodes and was conscious at the time of admission, with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. However, doctors observed signs of dehydration.

Medical investigations revealed compensated acidosis, low serum potassium levels and a blood sugar reading of 78 mg/dl. A repeat test confirmed the potassium deficiency, while urinary ketone levels rose from 1+ at the time of admission to 3+ by 1 pm, indicating the worsening effects of prolonged fasting.

Despite medical advice, Wangchuk declined intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications, the hospital said. It added that he is under continuous medical observation and is being counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health.

Blood reports not given: Wangchuk's wife

Soon after his admission, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, wrote to the hospital directing that no oral or intravenous medication or fluids be administered without her consent. She also sought copies of all medical reports related to his treatment.

In a separate letter, Angmo requested that Wangchuk be discharged and allowed to shift to a hospital of the family's choice, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care and saying the family had lost confidence in the government facility.

Wangchuk was shifted from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated during the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Delhi Police said the move was carried out on expert medical advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court.

The activist has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET and other examinations, as well as the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Doctors monitoring Wangchuk before his hospitalisation had said he had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the start of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels remained under close observation.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk: 'Asatya, hinsa are Modi government's tenets'

 
 

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike

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  • 9:52 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sonam Wangchuk's latest health update from Safdarjung Hospital

    Delhi's VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday night said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains conscious and haemodynamically stable, with his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation within normal limits.

    However, the hospital said Wangchuk continues to show clinical signs of dehydration and that his prolonged fast requires immediate medical intervention to prevent further deterioration and potentially serious complications.

    According to the hospital, an independent expert from AIIMS, New Delhi examined Wangchuk and agreed with the treating team's assessment that immediate oral or intravenous fluid and electrolyte therapy is medically necessary.

    The hospital added that an AIIMS doctor has joined the treating team and will remain available for continuous monitoring and clinical management.

  • 8:30 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Not allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk: CPIM's MA Baby

    CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Saturday alleged that he and others were prevented from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital despite the hospital director permitting the visit.

    "Police personnel told us we could meet Sonam Wangchuk only with the hospital director's permission. When the director came out and instructed the police to allow us in, they pretended to take us to Wangchuk but then disappeared," Baby alleged.

  • 7:55 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Anna Hazare's appeal to Centre on Sonam Wangchuk

    Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday urged the Centre to initiate talks with educationist Sonam Wangchuk after the activist was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital by police earlier in the day.

    "The government should not test his limits. It should either accept or reject his demands, but what is wrong in holding discussions?" Hazare told news agency PTI.

  • 5:57 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, claims lack of transparency

    Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has accused Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital of lacking transparency in his treatment, alleging that doctors claimed his potassium level had fallen from 4.3 to 2.9 within a day.

    In a post on social media, Angmo said the hospital had neither permitted an independent laboratory to conduct a second opinion nor provided a blood sample for external testing. She added that the family had requested Wangchuk's discharge and was awaiting the hospital's response.

  • 5:18 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sardarjung Hospital says Sonam Wangchuk refusing treatment

    Delhi's VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday said activist Sonam Wangchuk was admitted at 7:40 am after being brought in by Delhi Police following a 20-day fast and complaints of generalised weakness.

    According to the hospital, Wangchuk had been fasting from solid food for 20 days and had no history of fainting episodes. At the time of admission, he was conscious and his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation were stable, though doctors noted signs of dehydration.

    Medical examinations showed compensated acidosis, low serum potassium levels and a blood sugar reading of 78 mg/dl. A repeat test confirmed the potassium deficiency. Doctors also found urinary ketone levels at 1+ on admission, which increased to 3+ by 1 pm, indicating worsening effects of prolonged fasting.

    The hospital said doctors advised intravenous fluids, but Wangchuk declined IV fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications. It added that he remains under continuous medical observation and is being counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health.

  • 5:16 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sonam Wangchuk's doctor questions Safdarjung hospital's assessment

    Activist Sonam Wangchuk's doctor, Dr Nitin Dighe, on Saturday alleged that he and his medical team had not been allowed to meet Wangchuk since he was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

    "My team and I have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days. His advocates and we have not been allowed to meet him so far. Only his wife has been permitted to see him," Dighe said.

    Questioning the hospital's assessment, Dighe said doctors had informed him that Wangchuk was suffering from potassium deficiency. "I collected his blood sample at 3 pm yesterday, and his potassium level was normal at 4.8, which is above the normal threshold of 3.5. Now they are saying the value has dropped," he said.

  • 4:28 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rahul Gandhi finally speaks on Sonam Wangchuk

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over the removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, saying the Modi government's "core tenets are untruth and violence."

    In a post on X, Gandhi said Wangchuk's removal while he was on a non-violent hunger strike was "wrong". He added that issues such as paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides were critical to India's future.

    "No amount of force can deter India's students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," Gandhi said.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Sonam Wangchuk under close observation at Safdarjung Hospital

    Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains under close medical observation at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital following his prolonged fast. According to ANI, doctors have found signs of dehydration, low potassium levels and elevated ketones. Hospital authorities are counselling his family to begin treatment immediately to avoid possible complications.

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Ink thrown at CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke at Jantar Mantar

    A woman threw ink at Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke during the party's ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday.

  • 1:12 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Dr Satish Lamba gives updates on Sonam Wangchuk's health

    On activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, Dr Satish Lamba says, "I was monitoring his health status. I received a call informing me that he had been forcibly lifted to a government hospital... I wasn't allowed to meet him today, but the doctor monitoring him shared some details... He is currently stable... The current concern is the risk of hypokalemia... As the protest was drawing to a close, the High Court ordered that he require constant monitoring by health officials. In light of that, he was likely moved from the protest site... However, his wife mentioned that the setup isn't entirely satisfactory..."

  • 12:41 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Delhi Police's new Commissioner calls meeting to situation

    Delhi Police's new Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, has convened a meeting of senior officers.The meeting will focus on the law and order situation in Delhi. All DCPs, Additional CPs, Joint CPs, and Special CPs of Delhi will attend the meeting chaired by the Police Commissioner. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 PM at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

    Report: Kumar Sonu 

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Even if Wangchuk's can't join march, I will represent him, says his wife

    Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Delhi Police shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on 21st day of hunger strike says, "Sonam Wangchuk was brought here from the Jantar Mantar site without informing him or without informing me. Just yesterday evening, doctors from Safdarjung Hospital had checked him, and all his vitals were normal. But now they're telling us his potassium has dropped and it's life-threatening. But when we asked to see the report, they are not giving it to us...Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it."

  • 12:31 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mamata deeply concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's well-being

    Mamata Banerjee says she is deeply concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health and well-being. He asked only for dialogue, yet his appeal has been met with silence for weeks. In a democracy, peaceful dissent deserves engagement, not silence. His voice has been ignored, just as the voices of countless young Indians continue to be ignored. He should be allowed to be shifted to a private hospital, with citizens free to bear the cost if needed. Public trust is earned through transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic rights - not by suppressing peaceful protests or refusing dialogue.

  • 12:22 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PDP will join the Jantar Mantar protest only if Article 370 is restored

    PDP will join the Jantar Mantar protest only if the restoration of Article 370, the release of political prisoners, and the lifting of the ban on Jamaat are central to its agenda. Statehood alone would legitimise the events of August 5, 2019 and weaken the larger constitutional struggle : Mehbooba Mufti writes to Farooq Abdullah

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonam Wangchuk's wife to hold a press conference shortly

    Sonam Wangchuk's wife will hold a press conference shortly at the exit gate of Safdarjung Hospital.

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Delhi Police will not allow CJP to carry out march to Parliament on July 20

    Delhi Police Sources said the police will not allow the CJP to carry out its planned march to Parliament on the July 20 . The CJP has not yet sought permission for the Parliament march. According to police sources, even if the CJP were to apply for permission, the police would not grant it due to the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Police officials received order at 1:30 AM to have Wangchuk undergo medical examination

    According to Delhi Police sources, senior police officials received an order from Police Headquarters around 1:30 AM to have Sonam Wangchuk undergo a medical examination in the morning. Following the examination, he was to be admitted to a hospital.

    Upon receiving the order from headquarters, senior district officials—including the Joint CP (New Delhi Range) and the DCP (New Delhi)—along with other police personnel, gathered near Jantar Mantar at 5:00 AM.

    The DCP (New Delhi) then briefed the police personnel on the subsequent course of action. Subsequently, some police officers in plainclothes approached the stage carrying a white sheet.

    Upon a signal from senior officers, the plainclothes officers carrying the white sheet ascended the stage and covered the entire platform with it.

    The police covered the stage with the white sheet to prevent individuals associated with the CJP from recording and circulating a video of Sonam Wangchuk while he was being shifted to the hospital under medical supervision.

    The police apprehended that if a video of Sonam Wangchuk being taken to the hospital were recorded by the CJP and went viral, it could lead to a crowd gathering at Jantar Mantar.

    With the monsoon session set to begin, the police do not want a crowd to build up at Jantar Mantar under any circumstances.

    Report: Kumar Sonu

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonam Wangchuck weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration: Safdarjung Hospital

    Sonam Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung hospital for required health care at 7.40 am today. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters.

    Report: Sumar Sonu 

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sharad Pawar slams Centre over 'irresponsible' handling of Wangchuk's hunger strike

    NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed the Centre for its "irresponsible" handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's agitation, claiming the government remained a bystander rather than addressing the genuine demands of students. Pawar asserted that while the government moved to hospitalise Wangchuk as the situation became "uncontrollable", the protest would continue regardless of the action against the activist.

     

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Members of left-wing student organisations join protest

    Members of the left-wing student organisations, including All India Students Federation (AISF), the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students' Association (AISA), on Saturday joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

  • 10:11 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'The government has resorted to force and thuggery': AAP

    In a post on X, AAP said, "Instead of choosing the path of dialogue to end the ongoing peaceful fast by Sonam Wangchuk ji against the paper leak, the government has resorted to force and thuggery. This clearly shows that the government is scared of the students' voice." 

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Two doctors and two paramedics deployed for Sonam Wangchuk's treatment

    Two doctors and two paramedics have been deployed at Safdarjung Hospital for Sonam Wangchuk's treatment. According to Delhi Police sources, a team of doctors and paramedics from RML Hospital conducted a health check-up on Sonam Wangchuk this morning. During the check-up, the doctor advised Sonam Wangchuk that he needed to be hospitalised due to his deteriorating health. However, Sonam Wangchuk refused to be admitted to the hospital. In view of his worsening health and the advice from the RML Hospital doctor, the Delhi Police moved Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital via ambulance for admission.

    Report: Kumar Sonu 

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Safdarjung Hospital issues statement on Wangchuk’s health

    Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site on Saturday, is conscious and his vital parameters are stable, Safdarjung Hospital issued a statement.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo reaches hospital

    Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J Angmo on Saturday said she is at the hospital where her husband is admitted and added that no treatment should be administered to him without her consent.

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Manish Sisodia reacts to Sonam Wangchuk's development

    So, this is the solution Modi ji has given for paper leaks... Beat up with goons whoever raises their voice against paper leaks and don't let them raise their voice at all. This isn't politics, it's cowardice.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    There has been absolutely no lathi-charge: Police

    DCP New Delhi, Sachin Sharma says, "In accordance with the Honorable High Court's order and considering his health condition and expert medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted from here to a government hospital for treatment; there has been absolutely no lathi-charge or anything of that sort."

  • 9:21 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Safdarjung Hospital issues statement

    Safdarjung Hospital PRO: "Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He is currently being examined by the treating doctors. An official press note will be issued shortly."

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    We will march to Parliament on July 20: Abhijeet Dipke

    Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, says, "If they think that taking Sonam Sir away will end this movement, they are mistaken. We will remain here, and will march to Parliament on July 20." He further said, "Until now, we were demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, but after this despicable act, we will now demand the resignation of Narendra Modi."

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Check visuals from outside Safdarjung Hospital

    Visuals from outside Safdarjung Hospital, where activist Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. He is conscious, and his vitals are stable. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was removed from the protest site by the Delhi Police today. The police stated that this action was taken in accordance with Delhi High Court orders and expert medical advice regarding his health.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital? Delhi Police says this

    The Delhi Police have taken Sonam to Safdarjung Hospital to prevent a large number of protesters from reaching the hospital. The distance between Jantar Mantar and Safdarjung Hospital is approximately 8 kilometers. If the protesters head towards Safdarjung Hospital, the police can intercept them by setting up barricades along the way. It is worth noting that when the police remove a protester from Jantar Mantar and take them to a hospital, they are usually taken directly to RML Hospital.

    Report: Kumar Sonu

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Why protesters were removed from Jantar Mantar?

    Protesters being removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike for the last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, was taken to the hospital by the police.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    It is time for government to listen to voice of youth: Wangchuk

    On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the 20-day hunger strike. "Governments have fallen over the price of onions. "I have lost 20 per cent of my body. It is time for this government to listen to the voice of the youth," he had said in a video message, while reiterating his support for the students' movement.

     

  • 9:10 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care’: Police

    Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders. Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, police said.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Jul 18, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Sonam Wangchuk shifted to government hospital

    Activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a government hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

     

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