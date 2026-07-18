Loved The Odyssey? Stream Troy, 300 and other films inspired by the Trojan War on OTT | See list

New Delhi:

The Trojan war has been revisited in Hollywood on more than one occasion. While some movies are based on the war itself, others explore its aftermath in the lives of those who experienced it. And then there are those which aren't about Troy but are about the heroic world of ancient Greece nonetheless.

If watching The Odyssey has left you craving for more swords, kingdoms, and legends, here are five films worth adding to your list.

1. The Odyssey (2026)

Where to watch: At the cinema

If you have recently seen Christopher Nolan's new movie, it is clear to you what is making everyone talk about it. This is an action-packed story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, whose return from the Trojan War becomes a fight for survival. Along the way, he crosses paths with mythical creatures, powerful gods and impossible choices. Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are all part of the ensemble cast, making this one of the biggest screen adaptations of Homer's epic.

2. The Return (2024)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Not every story about Odysseus relies on massive action sequences. The Return takes a much quieter route. Ralph Fiennes plays an ageing Odysseus who finally reaches Ithaca after spending two decades away. Home, however, is nothing like he remembers. Penelope, played by Juliette Binoche, has spent years keeping persistent suitors at bay while refusing to believe her husband is gone. The film is more about people than spectacle, making it a very different experience from The Odyssey.

3. Troy (2004)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

For many fans, Troy remains the definitive Hollywood film on the Trojan War. The performance of Brad Pitt of Achilles turned out to be very iconic whereas the characters of Hector and Paris performed by Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom respectively provided the movie with its soul. Paris brings Helen to Troy, which turns into a ten-year war. Despite the fact that two decades have passed since the movie came out, all battle sequences remain relevant.

4. 300 (2006)

Where to watch: Netflix and JioHotstar

Technically speaking, 300 does not portray the Trojan War at all. This is because 300 actually describes the Battle of Thermopylae, which involves King Leonidas and 300 Spartans fighting against the mighty Persian Empire. Even so, fans of The Odyssey often end up enjoying it for the same reasons. It shares the grandeur, larger-than-life heroes and stylised depiction of ancient Greece that have made these stories endure for centuries.

5. Helen of Troy (1956)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Long before modern visual effects transformed historical epics, Helen of Troy brought the famous legend to the big screen. The film focuses on the romance between Prince Paris and Helen, a relationship that ultimately leads to the outbreak of the Trojan War.

Also Read: The Odyssey and Indian epics: Why viewers are finding echoes of the Ramayana and Mahabharata